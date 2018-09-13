Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners battling for a second Brexit vote have planned a major rally in Birmingham at the opening of the Conservative Party Conference .

Thousands of supporters of the People’s Vote campaign will be in Victoria Square on Sunday, September 30 - the day Conservative ministers arrive in town for their annual conference.

Organised by EU In Brum group the rally will speeches from campaigners and activists and an appearance from a Boris Johnson impersonator.

Group spokesman Tom Pratt said: “We recognise that many people across Birmingham, the West Midlands and the UK are opposed to Brexit and deeply concerned about the progress of negotiations. We’re offering our supporters the opportunity to have their voices heard.”

The People’s Vote campaign is demanding a second referendum on the terms of Brexit deal and say polls show public opinion is moving in their direction.

Femi Oluwole, of the Our Future Our Choice (OFOC) group, is among those speaking at the rally. He said: “Whether people voted Remain or Leave two years ago, no one voted for this mess.

“This is a people’s movement holding the elite to account. We the people – from all walks of life and every region and nation in our country – are taking back control of the Brexit process from the politicians like Jacob Rees-Mogg who have failed us, and we demand a People’s Vote.”

The rally is the last of several held in UK cities over the summer and will be followed up with a national march in London on October 20.

There has been a growing debate over the second referendum, with some arguing for a vote to choose between a no deal or softer Brexit with continued membership of single market and customs unions. Others say there should also be an option to remain an EU member on a second ballot.

The Conservative Government has ruled out another referendum.

Speaking last week Brexit Minister Suella Braverman described a second referendum as “a complete betrayal of the voters because we had that exercise and that was two years ago.

“I’m optimistic we’re going to strike a mutually beneficial free trade agreement with the EU which honours the result of the referendum, retains the territorial integrity of our country and which enables a smooth withdrawal from the EU,” she added.

Labour has neither backed nor ruled out a second vote.