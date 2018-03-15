Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Taxi app company Uber has been granted a 'temporary' extension to its Birmingham operating licence in a decision made 'behind closed doors' by city council officers.

The move has angered one councillor who argued he and other licensing chiefs should not have been kept in the dark over the move.

The phone app firm has been under close scrutiny since its licence was revoked in London last September over concerns about how the company reported criminal offences and carried out driver background checks.

Although their cabs are still operating on the capital's streets after Uber appealed the decision.

Cllr Des Flood (Cons, Bartley Green), speaking on Birmingham City Council's Licensing and Public Protection Committee on Wednesday (March 14), argued there were still 'safeguarding concerns' surrounding the company and called for the 'loopholes' to be addressed.

But when he asked to be notified when Uber's Birmingham licence was due to expire, he was told that council officers had already extended it earlier in the year.

Addressing Cllr Flood, Chris Neville, the council's head of licensing, said: "Uber's licence was temporarily extended by officers under delegated powers.

"Beyond that I cannot say any more than that at the moment because it's legally privileged.

"If it were to be the case that the licence were to be refused by officers it would go to a sub-committee who would then make that decision but at the moment that decision is pending."

Cllr Flood said: "I think the whole operation is so big it's beyond officer delegation it should be before this committee or a sub-committee rather than officer's delegation. That does surprise me."

He added: "I am disappointed to say the least that I have to ask a question in March about a decision which has taken place without us being informed, about something which in terms of safeguarding is a real, real concern which needs to be resolved."

Committee chairman Cllr Barbara Dring (Lab, Oscott), admitted she had been made aware of the licence extension and apologised for failing to inform the rest of the committee.

She suggested the city council were waiting for the outcome of Uber's London appeal case which is not due to be heard in court in full until June, according to reports.

The meeting went into an impromptu private session after Cllr Mike Leddy, also on the committee, asked if there had been any 'issues' with Uber's operation in Birmingham.

An Uber spokesman described the situation as 'not uncommon' and said: "Our licence has been extended while they (Birmingham City Council) continue to process our renewal."