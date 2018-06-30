The video will start in 8 Cancel

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has unveiled plans for its next new branch in Birmingham.

The German retailer is continuing to grow its network of stores and has earmarked a site at Pype Hayes, near to the Castle Vale estate.

A former Flloors-2-Go carpet and laminate flooring shop on Chester Road is to be bulldozed if the plans are approved.

It is next to a McDonald's drive-through restaurant and near to the giant Jaguar Land Rover plant at Castle Bromwich.

Aldi says the development will make better use of the site, off Chester Road, represent a multi-million investment in the local economy and lead to the creation of about 40 jobs.

It also says the new store will take the pressure of its other stores at Chester Road in New Oscott and the Fox and Goose.

The plans include parking spaces for 104 cars, including six disabled and six parent-and-child spaces. The shop is also on a busy bus route.

The proposals were shown to 35 local residents who attended a public meeting at the Erdington Elim Pentecostal Church.

The Chester Road store proposal has been revealed a month after a Government inspector rejected Aldi's plans for a new store at Great Barr on the edge of the Queslett Nature Reserve. Aldi will be hoping for a smoother planning process this time.

A spokeswoman for Aldi said that the meeting was mostly supportive of the scheme.

"We have received around 30 responses since we announced our proposals, and we are delighted that over 88 per cent of respondents support the plans.

“Many residents told us that a value-for-money food store is much-needed in the area, and how they would like to have an Aldi nearby and within walking distance.

“There is still time for local residents to have their say, and we welcome further feedback as we finalise our proposals.”

Aldi has set up a website on the plan through which residents can make comments. Alternatively they can call Freephone 0800 298 7040.

A full planning application will be submitted to the council in due course.