Plans to pull down Solihull's former magistrates court and build a supermarket in its place appear set to get the green light.

Councillors have been advised to approve Aldi's application for the Homer Road site, with the old court house making way for a purpose-built food store.

The development, which would create 40 new jobs, includes a 81-space car park.

Of 75 letters submitted by residents, only three opposed the plans, with the vast majority voicing their support.

What do the residents say?

A sample of the comments sent to Solihull Council shows that many locals would welcome a new use for the "disused and unsightly" site, a stone's throw from the Touchwood shopping centre.

One supporter, who said they had previously served as a magistrate for more than 20 years, said: "I am delighted that the site is now coming back to life."

Recommending approval, planning officers said: "The site is not dissimilar to the Waitrose nearby in terms of its relationship to the main retail part of the centre, and opportunities for sites of this size within the retail core are scarce."

The court heard its last case several years ago; closing its doors following a Ministry of Justice review. It was subsequently sold off by HM Courts and Tribunals Service.

The site has been used by Aldi as a regional training centre for new and existing staff since January and the application for a new store was submitted during the summer.

At one stage, the chain had considered a slightly different scheme, with residential apartments above the retail outlet, before deciding that a mixed-use development would not be appropriate for the location.

Plans submitted to the council suggest the store would be open Mondays to Saturdays (8am-10pm) and Sundays (10am-4pm).

Councillors are set to discuss the application at their decision session on Wednesday, October 31.