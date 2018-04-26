Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Time is running out for communities hosting street parties, festivals, fetes, litter picks and other events this summer to grab a share of a £50,000 fund set up by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and the National Lottery.

The Mayor’s Community Weekend is designed to encourage neighbours to get together and host celebratory events across the region on Saturday, June 30 or Sunday, July 1.

Grants of up to £500 each are available to those who can get their applications in by April 30.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, said: “Having a sense of pride in our young, diverse communities is really important for the West Midlands. This is why I wanted the Mayor’s Community Weekend to take place annually as it will provide an opportunity for communities to share experiences.

“I’m really pleased the Big Lottery Fund will be supporting us and helping to provide assistance to community groups and organisations that are looking to stage events. The financial support will, I’m sure, go a long way and ensure the weekend celebrations go with a swing, whether it be through doing a new project, a litter pick or just learning more about our neighbours.”

The aim of the Mayor’s Community Weekend is to bring whole communities together, who live side by side every day, to celebrate the experiences they share and make new memories.

Big Lottery Fund director James Harcourt added: “This is about getting people together to celebrate being part of their community and all the benefits this brings, from having someone to talk to, to sharing memorable experiences and moments and giving us a sense of belonging.

“It will be great to see people applying for funding to get creative, bring people together and make something amazing happen on their doorstep. We hope the weekend will get more people taking part in their local communities, sparking new interests and friendships.”

To find out more visit the Mayors Community Weekend website .