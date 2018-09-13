The video will start in 8 Cancel

Plans to complete a £50m care village on the site of the former Bournville College campus have been submitted.

Bournville Village Trust has lodged an application with Birmingham City Council for a health and wellbeing centre at the Bristol Road South site between Northfield and Selly Oak.

It would be the fourth and final phase of the development which has been underway since 2012 following the demolition of the college which relocated to the former Rover site in Longbridge.

(Image: Stride Treglown)

The new building would accommodate three GP surgeries with a suite of consultancy rooms and a pharmacy.

The other components of Bournville Care Village include an extra care facility, dementia and nursing home, extra care cottages as well as more than 200 car parking spaces.

Planning documents include sketches from Stride Treglown showing what the final part of the scheme would look like.