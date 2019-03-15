Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second round of funding has been announced as part of the HS2 project to create and restore native woodlands.

The £4 million government fund has opened for applications from landowners and follows a similar fund worth £1 million which was launched last year and allocated within months.

Property agency Savills is working with the Forestry Commission to administer the £4 million fund which is targeted at woodland areas within a 25-mile buffer along phase one of the high-speed train route between London and Birmingham.

The money is intended to support both new woodland creation and the restoration and improvement of existing plantations on ancient woodland sites such as replanting after felling of trees and fencing.

Marc Liebrecht, director in the forestry team at Savills in the Midlands, said: "This unique opportunity allows landowners to expand their native woodland cover and enhance biodiversity, taking advantage of a HS2 funding stream.

"The ten-year maintenance payments will help ensure woodlands are maintained and effectively established while the restocking grant will allow landowners to continue with the restoration and enhancement of sensitive ancient woodland habitat, especially where cash flow is a limiting factor.

"Due to its popularity, the first round of funding closed very quickly so we would urge interested applicants to contact us to discuss applications sooner rather than later to avoid missing out."

HS2 will run from London Euston to new stations in Solihull and Birmingham city centre and is due to be operational from 2026.