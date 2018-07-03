The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of West Midlands Police officers are to be sent to London for Donald Trump's visit.

400 officers will help maintain law and order in the capital as protesters greet Mr Trump.

And that creates a major headache for West Midlands Police, which is already struggling to cope with cuts to police numbers.

The force will have to ask officers to work overtime, either because they are sent to London or because they are covering for absent colleagues here in the West Midlands.

Officers will then be owed days off in the future, creating a logistical nightmare for police chiefs. A total of 1,000 "rest days" are expected.

MP Jack Dromey said West Midlands Police was being asked to send officers to London when they are needed here.

Mr Dromey (Lab Erdington) said: "Donald Trump is an unwelcome visitor to Britain.

"At least he's not coming to Birmingham.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"But Birmingham and the West Midlands will have to send down south 400 police officers to guard him, just when the public here in our region need those police officers to ensure their safety and security."

Mr Trump is expected to fly into the UK on Thursday July 12.

During his the three-day trip, he will meet with Theresa May at Chequers and the Queen at Windsor Castle.

A major "Stop Trump" protest is to take place in central London on Friday 13 July.

Protesters will march down Oxford Circus and down Regent Street before holding a rally in Trafalgar Square from 5pm to 7pm.

Although protests were planned as soon as the visit was suggested, opposition to Mr Trump may be particularly fierce after it emerged that children had been separated from their parents at detention centres for undocumented migrants in the US.

The high level of security required for the visit means London's Metropolitan Police is to receive help from other forces.

The Home Office will pay for extra costs incurred by West Midlands Police, but cannot replace missing personell.

Official figures show the number of violent crimes recorded by West Midlands Police rose from 42,280 in the 12 months up to December 2010, to 52,176 in the 12 months up to December 2017.

At the same time, the number of police officers fell from 8,626 to 6,758.