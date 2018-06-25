Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An extra quarter of a million pounds will be put to one side to ease the burden on certain council services coming "under pressure" in Solihull.

Last week, councillors heard that the local authority had a six-figure sum at its disposal after running slightly ahead of the targets set out in the three-year financial strategy.

Rather than sinking the £251,000 into a budget strategy reserve, cabinet has agreed that the sum should instead be allocated to those areas where money has been tight in recent years and where work was "desperately needed".

While no decisions have been taken on exactly how the cash could be shared out, a number of members made specific reference to the toll that the winter weather had taken on local roads - suggesting at least some of the money will be pumped into pothole repairs.

Cllr Ted Richards, cabinet member for transport and highways, said: "You are aware we've gone through a very difficult winter and I think it's important we recognise the fact that if there are funds available we do need to try and ensure that our infrastructure is well-placed...

"I have to give credit to my officers for the way my portfolio has brought forward considerable savings over recent years, but it's going to have to stop. I think we're now under pressure and some work has got to be spent in that direction..."

Cllr Robert Hulland, the cabinet member for resources and delivering value, had outlined the thinking behind the decision.

"I'm sure many members here are [aware] that we've had some pressures, certainly like the winter pressures - additional damage done to our highways - and some of our street cleaning services...

"I think we should recognise that our residents expect us to provide a good service all round ... It would be nice to perhaps put the additional £251,000 into a place-based budget to deal with some of the other things that residents have been complaining about."

The money will be available to spend across four of the council's portfolios: transport and highways, environment and housing, managed growth and leisure, tourism and sport.

Cllr Bob Sleigh, Leader of Solihull Council, described the funding as "a little bonus" to these departments.

He said: "I know Cllr Richards has struggled very hard this year to deal with some of the [winter issues], so hopefully some of this money can be utilised in some of those areas, but equally there are other areas we need to invest in within the place-based portfolios."