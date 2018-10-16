The video will start in 8 Cancel

Plans to build a 24-storey student tower in Birmingham city centre have been revealed.

The development, at the corner of Lancaster Street and Lawson Street, would provide 549 beds predominately for those who attend Aston University and Birmingham City University.

The main tower would sit alongside eight-storey shoulder buildings while the ground floor of the complex would include a café, fitness centre and study spaces.

Applicants Reuben and Morgan say the project would be the 'missing link' between the city's 'gun' and 'education' quarters.

The site is currently occupied by a fast food restaurant, offices and warehousing.

It is opposite the Lancaster Circus development which will also be 24 storeys when built.

Birmingham is home to five universities and is the second largest student city in England - after London - with more than 66,000 students.

Aston University saw its population increase by a third to around 11,600 in the five years up to 2016/17.

It is estimated the student to bed ratio in the city is nearly two to one.

The proposed new development would be divided into 115 studios and 434 'cluster beds'.

The applicants have promised larger than normal room sizes, stating the scheme would 'create an offering that is above the average in the student housing market'.

Birmingham City Council is due to make a decision on the plans in the near future.