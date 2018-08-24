Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A feasibility study which apparently swayed the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games organisers to hold track cycling events in London instead of the Second City "does not exist", according to the council.

The official Birmingham 2022 team claimed a study into building a new velodrome in the city found it would not be "cost effective".

But Birmingham City Council has now kiboshed the assertion, saying such a report "is not in existence".

It said the decision was instead reached "in consultation" with British Cycling and Sport England.

Last year, it was confirmed track cycling events would take place at London's Olympic Park, as there was no viable alternative in the West Midlands.

Birmingham 2022 stated its decision was based on "a feasibility study to look at the potential for a new velodrome, located in Birmingham or in the wider West Midlands".

It said: "Unfortunately the study concluded that whilst there was evident support within the cycling community for a new velodrome or a temporary installation, it would not be cost-effective to provide one."

A copy of the study was not made publicly available, Birmingham 2022 added, "due to legal and commercial reasons".

However, this has now been contradicted by Birmingham City Council after a Freedom of Information request for the study to be published.

The council claimed no specific feasibility study was conducted before arriving at the decision.

Instead, it said "detailed consultations regarding feasibility took place with British Cycling and Sport England".

Last year's decision was met with protest by cycling fans in the region who will have to travel 130 miles to watch track cycling in the Games.

It sparked the creation of a petition calling for a velodrome signed by over 5,000 people.

The campaign was also backed by high-profile figures, including 13 local MPs and Brian Cookson, past president of cycling's governing body Union Cycliste Internationale.

Charlie Dickens, who led the petition, said the option of building a new velodrome in time for the Games was never really considered.

"To me it was great news when we won the bid," he said.

"It meant we were going to get some new facilities where we can go and watch some international sports that we otherwise wouldn't have access to in the West Midlands.

"So, when they did decide track cycling was going to be there, I wanted to know what the plans were for the velodrome because it says on the website that the only new facility would be the swimming pool.

"All these questions were getting asked and they just weren't giving me any answers.

"And it just seemed that track cycling at a new velodrome was not on the agenda whatsoever."

Supporters such as David Viner, cycling section chairman of Halesowen Athletic & Cycling Club, highlight the fact the West Midlands does not possess a single banked cycle race track.

Mr Viner said that, were a velodrome to be built in the West Midlands, it could have the same impact on UK cycling as the building of the Manchester velodrome did in 1994.

"Pre-Manchester, track cycling in the UK was in a sad state with few world class riders," he said.

"The few champion riders we produced were exceptional people but they succeeded despite the system not because of it.

"The new indoor track provided the perfect base for top coaches to develop the talented riders we did not know we had.

"World champions, Commonwealth Games and Olympic gold medalists followed."

A Birmingham 2022 spokesperson said: "When deciding on venues and locations for all sports, an evaluation is carried out, looking at existing local venues, followed by an examination of regional venues where suitable local options do not exist and finally any facilities further afield where there are no local or regional options.

"The Track Cycling feasibility involved discussions between the various relevant parties.

"As part of its bid process, Birmingham explored other regional velodrome options as well as new and temporary facilities but the options were neither compliant (minimum spectator seating capacity) or economically viable.

"We hope that the existing velodromes in the UK, including Derby Arena, are able to play a role as training venues."