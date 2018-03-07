Get Birmingham City FC updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games provides a once in a lifetime opportunity to tackle child poverty in the city, according to an alliance of community, faith, school and business groups.

The call comes ahead of the Citizens UK annual assembly where city leaders will be urged to ensure the £750 million investment in the Games also tackles low pay, housing shortages and creates sport and leisure facilities for young people.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and council leader Ian Ward are due to appear before up to 800 members of the Birmingham Citizens UK group at the Town Hall today, where they will be asked to answer the demands.

The group will also ask that contractors working on the new sports, transport and housing facilities both pay the real living wage rate and offer paid work experience for youngsters.

They also want the 1,000 homes being built for the athletes village at Perry Barr to be placed in a community land trust after 2022, to be used to provide affordable housing for locals.

They also want investment in sports and leisure facilities to benefit young people - with both healthy lifestyles and perhaps inspire the next generation of top athletes.

Birmingham Citizens is a wide ranging alliance of residents groups, faith organisations, universities, businesses and schools who campaign on issues of social justice - such as the living wage and support for refugees.

St Francis’ Catholic Primary School in Lozells was the first primary school to be living wage accredited in the region. Its head teacher Mark Humphreys said: “A decent wage and a roof over your head isn’t much to ask for but many parents and children still face daily challenges because of poverty and inequality in our city.

“The games are the second biggest national investment since the Olympic Games - it’s a great opportunity but the money must be spent wisely so that everyone Birmingham sees the benefits. Tonight we’ll celebrate the games and ask those in power to work with us to create a positive legacy.”

Shale Ahmed, director of the Aspire and Succeed charity said: “We’re asking decision-makers consult with young people from the word go, and relish the opportunity to provide facilities that are affordable, family-friendly with an increased offering of women-only sporting activities.

“This will not only ensure a meaningful legacy but alleviate pressure on the already struggling youth and health services so that everyone, regardless of age, gender, faith or ability can access a healthy lifestyle.”

The group will also call on host venues, such as Aston Villa FC, where the Rugby 7s tournament is to be played, to become Living Wage accredited.

Michael Seal, chairman of Birmingham Citizens said: “Everyone in Birmingham should have a say on these games, from a kid on free school meals, to a busy young mum, to an aspiring young athlete.

"We warmly welcome these games and lay down our Citizens Guarantees on low pay, homes and youth opportunities as an ambitious challenge to those with the power to give the Games a lifelong positive legacy.”