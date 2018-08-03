The video will start in 8 Cancel

West Midlands Police could be in line for an extra £2 million to help tackle youth violence, the Police and Crime Commisioner (PCC) has announced.

This summer has seen a huge spike in the level of violent crime across the country, with knife/gun crime and the homicide rate soaring.

Back in April the government announced plans to provide £11 million to a new early intervention youth fund, to help tackle the rise in violent crime.

That figure has since been doubled by new Home Secretary Sajid Javid, meaning that £22 million is now available to forces up and down the country.

The purpose of the fund, the government says, is:

delivering services to support and prevent young people from getting involved in crime by supporting positive activities

delivering positive outcomes for young people, focused on addressing risk factors which are linked to serious violence

building on, and developing, our understanding of what works in practice for tackling these risks factors

driving improved local, multi-agency partnership working; and most crucially

reducing the levels of serious violence and crime

A decision on where the funds will be allocated is expected in the coming months.

And PCC David Jamieson will be submitting his own bid for a portion of the funding, saying he hopes that the government will match West Midlands' Police's own commitment to youth intervention.

“We’ve put £2 million into our gangs and violence work over two years," he said.

"And Sajid Javid has now doubled the £11 million national fund for youth intervention to £22 million.

"So we’re putting in a bid for about £2 million of that, to match our other £2 million. We’re asking him over a two year period if he can match our commitment.

"Because after all, where is the violence happening? It’s happening in the big urban areas. It’s not happening in the sleepy rural areas to anything like the same extent.

"So we’re asking him to match that £2 million for us."