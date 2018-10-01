Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Solihull motorists will face fines of up to £100 if they allow their passenger to throw litter out of the vehicle.

In the past it has been difficult to impose penalties when rubbish is tossed from a window, with drivers disputing they did it.

But changes in the law mean that local authorities now have the power to slap a penalty on the vehicle's "registered keeper", without having to prove that it was actually them who committed the offence.

Yesterday (Thursday), Solihull Council also agreed to increase the maximum fine for a range of other environmental crimes, including littering (on foot), graffiti and fly-posting.

As of October 1, culprits can be issued with £100 fines, up from £75 at present.

The policy on items being thrown from windows - which covers everything from crisp packets to cigarette butts - will take effect on the same day.

Cllr Alison Rolf, cabinet member for stronger communities and partnerships, said: "It's about raising awareness of the fact that ... this is unacceptable behaviour from anybody, be they a resident or a visitor.

"And with these powers, if we do catch people doing it then we can make it an expensive throw out of the window."

Cllr Glenis Slater, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said there was litter strewn along the Coventry Road at the turn into Damson Parkway.

"You've never seen anything like it. You couldn't litter pick it without closing the road. It's too dangerous.

"And yet there's probably more litter there than anywhere. And a big, big job for the council to clear it."

She suggested, however, that there may still be difficulties catching people in the act and asked whether photos taken of vehicles by members of the public would be sufficient evidence to take action.

Officers said that since changes to the law were fairly recently, test cases may be needed to answer the question.

Caroline Naven, the council's head of neighbourhood and regulatory services, added that the council wanted to send a message that it would act if people were seen breaking the law.

She suggested that the offence could be picked up as part of the multi-agency exercises carried out on Solihull roads, which are designed to identify a whole range of issues - from speeding and taxi licence violations to drivers not wearing seatbelts

The £100 fines for environmental offences, taking effect next week, will be reduced to £75 if paid within seven days.