The transformation of a former Open University building in Harborne into Copperbox – a luxurious development of studio and one bedroom appartments – is almost complete.

And potential owners are being offered a rare opportunity to purchase the properties – developed by SevenCapital – through the Government’s Help to Buy scheme.

The Copperbox development is a mix of 63 apartments across four floors, including eight penthouse apartments on the top floor, which have one bedroom, a private balcony and stunning views of Birmingham.

The former Open University premises is located in a prime spot along Harborne High Street – just along from M&S and popular gastropub The Plough.

The south Birmingham suburb of Harborne was listed as one of the best places to live in the UK 2018 by The Sunday Times due to its range of amenities, including the handy High Street.

Prices for Copperbox properties range from £174,950. But with the Help to Buy scheme they can be purchased with deposits from 5 per cent.

But if you are interested, you will have to be quick – the stunning development is nearly 40 per cent sold already.

Help to Buy now available for the remaining 60 per cent, meaning potential buyers can pay as little as five per cent deposit with a Government top-up loan of up to 20 per cent of the value of the property, providing they can take out a loan on the remaining value.

It’s a perfect opportunity for first time buyers to own their own new studio or one bedroom apartment in the bustling village, full of Victorian features, just three miles from the city centre.

The development also has high appeal for investors, although Help to Buy will not be an option for them.

Harborne is popular with Birmingham’s young professionals and families alike and has always been the go-to area for academics at the nearby Birmingham University and doctors at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, also close by.

The population is 50 per cent more likely to be in director, managerial and professional roles than Birmingham as a whole.

It boasts over 150 local businesses, including numerous shops – from high end boutiques to Waitrose, plus several bars and restaurants – creating a thriving and lively dining and entertainment scene.

Popular haunts include Harborne Kitchen – frequently tipped for Michelin Star success – Arco Lounge and Damascena.

You will also fiind Oliver Bonas, Rudells Jewellers and Maddison Retail nearby.

Harborne’s 11,000-plus residents have everything they need on their doorsteps, including a number of established sporting and leisure clubs, such as the £12 million Harborne Pool and Fitness Centre, cricket club and Edgbaston Priory Club – host of the annual World Tennis Association Tour stop, the Aegon Classic.

The suburb has been awarded BID (Business Improvement District) status and - over the next five years - the Harborne Village BID will invest over £700,000 to promote local business and attract more visitors to the area through aesthetic improvements, marketing activities and the introduction of a calendar of public events.

To find out more about Copperbox, why not drop into the open weekend on 27th & 28th October which will be held at the development.

Exclusive promotions will be available and prospective buyers can come along to meet SevenCapital consultants and take a look around the show apartment.

To secure an appointment with a SevenCapital consultant call 0121 296 1548 to confirm your attendance