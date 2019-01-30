Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THE SITE of a former hostel for young people, Lichfield Foyer, and an adjacent block of flats is to be transformed into 29 rented apartments for the over 55s.

Midland Heart is behind the multi-million pound project which involves replacing both buildings with a “purpose-designed development reflecting the area’s heritage”, and is expected to get underway this summer.

The housing association was granted planning permission by Lichfield District Council last December and will be going out to tender soon to its approved contractors for the building demolition and construction.

Chris Miller, Director of Development, Midland Heart, said: “This will be a landmark development, providing much-needed accessible accommodation for the over-55s in a prime location close to local shops, medical facilities and transport links as well as all the amenities of the city centre.”

“We have worked in close partnership with many agencies, including Lichfield District Council, to bring our plans to fruition and are looking forward to breathing new life into this tired site for the benefit of local people and the local community.

“The site is close to a conservation area and adjoins a listed Georgian residence and we have been mindful of designing a development that both respects and enhances the area’s heritage.

“Our building will reflect the attractive street scene whilst containing modern facilities for retirement living at an affordable rent, which is a strategic priority for Lichfield District Council.”

The new-build will comprise of 20 one bedroom and nine two bedroom self-contained apartments with a communal lounge, roof terrace, bike racks, storage for electric buggies, parking, landscaping and an office.

The land, on the corner of Rotten Row and Deans Croft, includes the former site of the Bluebell public house. The buildings being demolished are the disused Lichfield Foyer for young people and Aidan Court which originally provided 16 “move on” flats and some shared facilities for 18-20 year olds. The Foyer has been empty since closing in 2016 and Midland Heart has provided general needs accommodation at Aidan Court.

The development is expected to welcome its first residents in 2021.

Councillor Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for regulatory services, housing and wellbeing for Lichfield District Council, said: “We need more quality, affordable for rent properties for older people in the city centre, and so we welcome this development and look forward to seeing work get underway.”