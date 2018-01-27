Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you ever wanted proof that the very rich are not like the rest of us, the saga of the Presidents Club Charity Dinner is it.

A men-only event in Mayfair, one of the grandest parts of London, was attended by 360 top figures from the world of finance and industry.

They were joined by 130 women employed as “hostesses”, dressed up in short dresses and high heels,

It’s been reported that some of the women were groped and harassed by male guests. One told a newspaper she was offered £50,000 for sex - and when she refused, the offer was increased to £75,000.

The Presidents Club said it was “appalled by the allegations of bad behaviour”.

We know what happened because the Financial Times newspaper sent undercover journalists to find out, and because some of the women paid £15-an-hour to be hostesses have since spoken out.

One detail that stood out was that, after the hostesses were paraded around the room, a number of the men decided to hold hands with them.

And this sums up what the event was all about. The women weren’t there to provide a service, such as serving food or taking drinks orders, in the same was as staff in a restaurant.

Rather, the women were the service. They were one of the things the guests paid for when they bought their expensive tickets.

As Birmingham MP Jess Phillips put it, “what actually happened is that women were bought as bait for men - rich men ... as if that is acceptable behaviour.”

It may be that only a minority of the men at the dinner are guilty of what the organisers call “bad behaviour”, which presumably means the worst and most blatant physical or verbal abuse.

But the whole thing was incredibly sleazy.

How could this happen in today’s world? Weren’t these captains of industry and banking worried about what others would think of them?

The answer is that they assumed nobody would ever know. What went on behind closed doors, at a fancy and expensive event, was a private matter.

After all, the other guests were all part of the same privileged group - the extremely wealthy, people used to getting what they want and being treated with respect whether they deserve it or not.

Attention has focused on guests who came from the world of politics. There was Nadhim Zahawi, a Conservative Education Minister (and successful businessman) who says he found the whole thing uncomfortable and left early.

Businessman David Meller, a non-executive director of the board of the Department for Education, was also there. He’s left the government role.

And Labour peer Jonathan Mendelsohn attended. He was a Labour business spokesperson, but has now been told to quit that role by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Presidents Club has folded as a result of the bad publicity. But the world it is part of will live on.