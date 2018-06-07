Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In recent times the regional transport agenda has been heavily focused on buses, trams, rail, bikes - not cars.

So it was a huge surprise to see plans for a brand new motorway link west of the Black Country dusted down and brought back into the sunlight.

Regional transport body Midlands Connect included it in the ten point plan for the region’s road network - along with a proposal to widen the A46 along the south and west of Birmingham.

Much of the report - the parts talking about better and smarter ways to move freight traffic around, providing motorists with better, quicker information to help them avoid congestion ahead and developing more park and ride schemes - seem to be common sense.

But big motorway schemes raise more questions.

Birmingham Friends of the Earth has a point when it describes it as a ‘dinosaur scheme’ - and indeed earlier proposals for similar schemes such as the Western orbital bypass go back to the last century.

They of course speak of protecting the green spaces around our conurbation - an argument which was as relevant when the first motorways were built in the post war period as it is now. They would also argue that these roads do a lot less to ease congestion than a decent rail line.

There is also an economic question - the M1, M6, M25 and all those other motorways are still busy, in fact much busier now, than they were when they were built all those decades ago.

(Image: Midlands Connect)

But with many predicting a decline in personal car use as more people turn to uber style arrangements, digital working from home and driverless vehicles arrive on our streets - it is difficult to see a new motorway being so well used 30 years from now.

For such huge investment and disruption you need to be sure it has a long term future.

Yet it would take years to be built and could be obsolete the day it opens.

Midlands Connect is a serious organisation, not some screwball thinktank funded by vested interests to promote an agenda. It is the transport arm of the Midlands Engine initiative, it aim is to guide Government investment in schemes which will grow the region’s economy.

And certainly anything which gets workers and goods moving around a bit quicker will make us more productive, more competitive and more attractive to investors.

It has produced valuable reports on rail links and public transport which the Government has to take seriously.

(Image: Highways England)

And this is just the launch of detailed research into the bypass. Perhaps the business case will not stack up and the project will end up shelved again.

However there is one way the bypass could benefit Brummies and Black Country residents - and that is the diversion of the north-south traffic away from the middle of Birmingham, Oldbury and West Bromwich, taking the diesel and petrol fumes, noise and nuisance with them.

This was, of course, the original aim of the M6 Toll road - but the refusal of a vast majority to pay £5.90 plus to travel 27 miles while there’s a free alternative, means that the old M6 is still clogged - and residents of Chelmsley Wood, north Birmingham, Walsall and Wolverhampton are still suffering with poor air.

So a western M5/M6 bypass from Bromsgrove to north of Wolverhampton could divert the Bristol to North West traffic currently choking Oldbury, West Bromwich and Walsall.

The simple way to guarantee this is the case would be to block the existing stretches of the M5/M6 to through traffic - like those closed roads which offer access to frontages only.

Then only those leaving or entering the motorway within the West Midlands would use them.