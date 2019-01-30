Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here are some of the things we learned from this week’s House of Commons votes.

MP's don't want to take control of Brexit

First, for all the talk of MPs “taking control of Brexit” from Theresa May, they have no intention of doing so.

Conservative MP Dominic Grieve proposed a motion that would put MPs firmly in charge.

He suggested the House of Commons should hold six days of debates when all the different options could be considered - and voted on.

But MPs said no to that. Not all of them, of course, but the majority rejected his idea.

MPs don't want to delay Brexit

Secondly, we know that MPs are reluctant to be seen to do anything that could delay Brexit.

For a long time now, the Government has said we're going to leave the European Union on March 29.

And as things stand, that’s a statement of fact.

The process of leaving has begun.

We triggered “Article 50”, the process for leaving the EU, on March 29 2017. Under EU rules we leave two years later, so if we simply do nothing then we're going to quit the EU in nine weeks or so.

This week, MPs were presented with a chance to delay Brexit.

They considered a plan to postpone leaving if the Government failed to come up with a withdrawal agreement that the House of Commons could support.

We know that a majority of MPs are opposed to leaving without a withdrawal deal (the dreaded “no-deal Brexit”).

But when asked whether they are actually willing to delay Brexit if that's what it takes to stop "no-deal", they said no.

There's one caveat. MPs will have a further chance to consider what they should do if it looks like the UK is heading for a no-deal Brexit, in another debate scheduled for February 14.

But certainly for now, at least, they don't want to be responsible for delaying Brexit.

MPs don't want to cancel Brexit

Third, there's no majority for a second referendum.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn put forward plans to hold House of Commons votes on two topics - whether to back Labour's proposed Brexit deal, and whether to back a second referendum.

These would be two separate votes, so in theory it would have been perfectly possible for an MP to oppose Labour's proposed deal but to support a second referendum.

However, the Commons chose not even to hold the votes. Mr Corbyn's plans were rejected.

It's always possible some Conservative MPs just couldn't bring themselves to support anything proposed by the Labour leader.

But it was perfectly possible for backbench MPs to come up with their own plan for a second referendum.

And they’ve admitted that they thought about it putting this to the House of Commons - and chose not to bother, because they were certain a majority of MPs would reject the idea.

If MPs don’t want another referendum then it’s fair to say they don’t want to stop Brexit.

MPs don't like the 'backstop'

Fourth, MPs don't like the "backstop", a controversial element of Theresa May's proposed withdrawal agreement.

This is a proposal to ensure there can be no hard border between Ireland (which is in the EU) and Northern Ireland (part of the UK).

Both the UK and EU say they hope and expect the backstop won't actually be used.

But the backstop states that if no other way is found to avoid a border then the UK will stay in a customs union with the EU - until something else turns up.

A majority of MPs voted for an amendment proposed by Conservative backbencher Sir Graham Brady which states the Commons "requires the Northern Ireland backstop to be replaced with alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border.”

MPs say they will back May's deal if the backstop goes

Fifth, MPs will back Theresa May’s deal if the backstop is removed. Or at least, that’s what they say.

One element of Mr Brady’s amendment which has perhaps been overlooked is that it states the Commons will vote for Theresa May’s deal, if the backstop is gone.

It says the Commons “supports leaving the European Union with a deal and would therefore support the Withdrawal Agreement subject to this change”.

And a majority of MPs voted for this.

There’s some debate at Westminster about whether they really meant it.

Some hardcore pro-Brexit MPs may have voted for the amendment because they dislike the backstop - but might reject Theresa May’s deal in a future vote even if the backstop is removed, just because they’d prefer a no-deal Brexit.

That’s the theory. Nobody knows for sure what would happen in any future vote.

But we do know that this week, the House of Commons said it would back Theresa May’s Brexit deal with the backstop removed.

What can we conclude from all this?

MPs don’t want to delay Brexit, and they don’t want to cancel it.

They also don’t want us to leave without a deal.

The only logical conclusion then is that MPs should vote for the deal on offer - even if it’s not everything they hoped for.

If Brexit goes disastrously wrong then history will blame the Government of the day.

But if MPs insist on going ahead with it while simultaneously making it impossible for the Government to secure a deal, historians may reserve a paragraph or two for the foolish behaviour of our MPs.