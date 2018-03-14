Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham MP Liam Byrne has been warning about the danger posed by Russia for some time.

He’s been something of a lone voice.

There have been claims that Russia interfered in the US elections to help Donald Trump become President, but it’s very hard to measure how much influence Russia really had.

Russia sent armed forces into Ukraine, to the alarm of countries in Eastern Europe. But there was no immediate threat to us.

That’s all changed. Prime Minister Theresa May has told the House of Commons that Russia was responsible for poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

She said the Russians were responsible for the use of the military-grade nerve agent novichok, saying: “This represents an unlawful use of force by the Russian State against the United Kingdom.”

Perhaps it’s time to pay more attention to people who have been highlighting the threat from Russia for some time.

Mr Byrne, Labour MP for Hodge Hill, has written numerous articles, and also set out his concerns in a House of Commons debate back in December.

He said the UK has been “tragically late” in understanding how Russian President Vladimir Putin views the world.

And he said Russia had already begun “to intervene in our democracy” here in the UK.

Mr Byrne highlighted a speech in 2013 in which Mr Putin set out his beliefs. It was an attack on the liberal views that largely dominate western societies, or at least their institutions such as mainstream political parties, the media and universities.

“He attacked what he called the ‘post-Christian’ west of ‘genderless and infertile liberalism’, he attacked the Europeans who he said embraced an ‘equality of good and evil’, and he attacked what he said was a west trapped in moral relativism, lost in a vague sense of identity.

“Europeans, argued President Putin, had begun ‘renouncing their roots, including Christian values, which underlie Western civilization’.”

According to Mr Byrne, Mr Putin’s view of the world is similar to that of the far-right groups gaining influence in America, known as the alt-right.

Russia wants to spread its beliefs across the globe. And that doesn’t mean invading other countries - it means spreading confusion and division.

“These new tactics are characterised by opportunism and involve an unregulated network of propagandists whose material is distributed online.

"They point out that Russia is now operating in a post-truth environment, and there is no attempt to win people over to a Russian view of the world. There is simply an attempt to confuse and confound.”

And Mr Byrne argued that new political parties - including UKIP in the UK - had links to Russia,

“If we look at the 45 new parties that have been created in Europe over the past 10 to 20 years, we see a clear majority that have some sympathy with Russia. They include Germany’s AFD, Austria’s FPO, the Golden Dawn in Greece, Jobbik in Hungary, the Front National in France, the Northern League in Italy and, indeed, the United Kingdom Independence party.

“All those parties have taken a pro-Russia position on matters of huge international interest.”

And Russia used social media to create havoc - amplifying the views of extremists on both the right and the left, said Mr Byrne.

(Image: RIA Novosti Kremlin)

“We now have a well-established playbook involving a method of creating rows on Twitter and sucking their content into Facebook using dark money."

Mr Byrne discovered more when he visited NATO’s Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence, at its base in Latvian capital Riga.

He was told that Russian “bots” - social media accounts controlled automatically by computer software - are spewing out messages of racial hatred, designed to encourage far-right groups in Europe. At the time time, other bots promote Islamic extremism.

The aim is to encourage hatred and conflict.

But there’s little we can do, because our laws are “hopelessly out of date”, according to Mr Byrne.

In particular, we treat firms like Facebooks as mere “platforms” rather than publishers. In other words, we don’t hold them responsible for the material they distribute. Instead, only the authors - often anonymous or using a false identity, and hard to trace - can be held to account.

Mr Byrne argues this needs to change (though this would prove difficult unless the US agreed to change its own laws, as many of the tech giants are based in America).

But something has to be done, according to the MP. He told the House of Commons: “We cannot let a new cyber-curtain disguise what our opponents are up to. It is time that this Government opened their eyes and started acting.”