Birmingham, 1874: Bustling industrial city exporting goods around the world, cradle of new technology, and centre of prosperity and civic confidence.

But with that rapid economic growth, came smoke, sewage and pollution, and their noxious effects on public health. Don’t wear yourself out over the sewage question”, Lord Mayor Joseph Chamberlain was told by a friend.

But he stepped up and tackled the issue, overseeing civic works on a grand scale, building aqueducts from the Elan Valley in Wales to bring fresh water into the city.

Today we are seeing the renaissance of the West Midlands, with more jobs being created here than in any other region, a trade surplus with China, and businesses like HSBC UK choosing to relocate to the region.

But alongside this economic success story, Birmingham has some of the highest rates of air pollution in the UK. 1,600 premature deaths each year in the West Midlands are caused by air pollution, and it’s sadly true that some of our roads have higher levels of pollution than bus depots in the region .

In this challenge, we have the opportunity to build a coalition of Government, councils, industry, universities and residents to lead the clean air agenda in the West Midlands and the UK.

Local civic leadership is a vital cornerstone of this coalition. We must step up to tackle the public health crisis which is caused by air pollution for our residents.

Unlike London, we are not yet blessed with an extensive well-integrated public transport network, but we have a clear plan to turn that around in time for the Commonwealth Games in 2022 , and the arrival of HS2 in 2026.

We are building HS2, new rail stations and improving train services in the region. We are creating new rapid bus routes with newer cleaner buses on the network.

We are extending the Metro system across the region, creating a “Crossrail for the West Midlands”. We are running schemes to encourage more people to cycle and walk to work or to school.

These infrastructure projects are on a scale which has not been seen in Birmingham and the West Midlands since the nineteenth century.

But they are crucial to ensure that people have a real choice in how they travel around the region. Citizens must be part of our alliance too.

This week Birmingham City Council took the bold step of proposing a Clean Air Zone for the city , and residents have the opportunity to make their views known in the next few weeks on how exactly they believe we should tackle the challenge in the city.

People have already come up with some of the best ideas: an urban National Park around the Tame Valley in Birmingham or an urban green space similar to the New York Highline. There will be difficult choices in this debate, but there is room for creativity and inspiration, particularly where, like urban green space, there is a benefit that people can see and feel today.

The West Midlands is the heart of the UK automotive industry and our manufacturers are already stepping up to the air quality challenge. The latest diesel engine technology is the cleanest yet, and improving all the time.

NOx and particulate emissions from Jaguar Land Rover diesels are comparable to petrol, with 20 per cent lower CO2 emissions.

These new cars are not contributing substantially to the air quality problems that we see in our cities in the UK. Simply phasing these out by 2030 is not the right answer, because it does not tackle the heavily polluting older vehicles or get people onto public transport.

It’s clear electric vehicles are the future , and our automotive companies each have their own transition plans.

Geely have invested £300 million in building the new electric London taxi and electric vans in Coventry, GKN are investing tens of millions in developing eAxle systems, and Jaguar Land Rover have recently announced that they are spending hundreds of millions more on their Solihull plant to prepare it for the electric vehicle revolution.

Government has supported these developments, funding the new Faraday Battery Institution at Warwick University to research electric battery storage technology here in the UK.

Our Local Industrial Strategy in the West Midlands aims to develop and grow this sector where we already have a world-class competitive advantage.

If we lay the right foundations, new clean vehicles and components will be exported around the world, supporting thousands of jobs and keeping British engineering at the forefront of automotive manufacturing.

We need a thought-through transition plan which gives our manufacturers the time to develop these new technologies and bring them into production.

Finally Government must play its part in this story. The Government’s ‘Road to Zero’ Strategy sets out an ambitious approach to air quality, and just as importantly, the Industrial Strategy sets out Clean Growth and Future Transport Technology as two of its four ‘Grand Challenges’.

Air quality and Industrial Strategy must come together to generate a package of practical support for city-regions like the West Midlands.

We need help to build out charging infrastructure to increase the take up of electric vehicles, to build out 5G networks to allow autonomous vehicles to drive more efficiently.

We need funding for research into electric transport technology and the data that goes with it, and we need the legislative basis to trial these new technologies quickly, so that the West Midlands can compete with Silicon Valley, Stuttgart and Shenzhen.

Cities around the world are taking bold steps to tackle air pollution, from Bogota to Barcelona to Beijing. Birmingham and the West Midlands are stepping up to join them.

Just as Joseph Chamberlain and our forefathers were, let us be determined, ambitious and pragmatic. Let us bring together a clean air coalition to tackle the problem and seize the commercial opportunities.