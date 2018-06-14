Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were audible gasps at the city council's meeting this week as it emerged they had failed to officially appoint a leader at the annual meeting last month.

The election of council leader is a mundane formality, a rubber stamp, which follows the local elections and private meetings of the ruling Labour councillors.

It is easy to see how, "during the euphoria of appointing the Lord Mayor", it was over looked.

But it appears that Labour councillor Ian Ward has been an unofficial leader for the last three weeks, much to the surprise of all concerned.

Conservative front bencher Cllr Matt Bennett, a stickler for procedure, raised the issue as the council leadership sought to quietly go through the motions before anyone noticed.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

He called it "a collective failure" of all councillors who, caught up in the "euphoria" of appointing the Lord Mayor last month, forgot about their leader.

The annual meeting in May is a showy ceremonial affair in which everyone wears their Sunday best outfits and the Lord Mayor for the year is appointed. Little, if any, party political business is done.

He wondered if the leader had signed off anything which could be legally challenged given his informal status.

But, to the rescue, rode city solicitor Kate Charlton who announced that Cllr Ward had made no decisions in the past three weeks.

This was greeted with howls of laughter around the chamber and one wag on the opposition benches shouted "then what do we need him for".

This left the leader having to live down the embarrassment of both having been forgotten and done nothing of note in the last month.

Cllr Ward has of course taken one decision - to appoint a cabinet.

That cabinet has met once and made several decisions including to confirm the fitting of fire safety sprinklers in tower blocks and a controversial compulsory purchase order for the Pheonix Business Park in Tyseley.

Are any of the decisions open to challenge?