More than half of children are growing up in poverty in parts of Birmingham.

The figures from the End Child Poverty Coalition, which includes a wide range of organisations such as Barnardo’s, the NSPCC, Save the Children and Shelter, are truly shocking.

They’re not official statistics. Official figures, from the government, don’t go into so much detail.

So academics from Loughborough University were hired to try to work out what’s going on at a very local level, using information such as tax credit data.

They concluded that 42.3 per cent of children in Birmingham are growing up in households which are in poverty, defined as one with an income (after housing costs) which is less than 60 per cent of the median income for other households with the same number of people.

In practice, it means children are in poverty if the household has significantly less money than most other similar households.

That’s one of the highest figures in the country.

Tower Hamlets in London has the worst poverty rate, with 53.40% of children across the entire local authority area in poverty.

Manchester has the second highest level, followed by the London borough of Newham, with Birmingham in fourth place.

But there are wards in Birmingham where more than 50 per cent of children are in households which are in poverty.

In Aston, it’s 55 per cent.

In Bordesley Green it’s 54 per cent.

In Lozells and East Handsworth it’s 54 per cent.

In Nechells it’s 55 per cent.

In Sparkbrook it’s 56 per cent.

In Springfield it’s 52 per cent.

In Washwood Heath it’s 57 per cent.

There are huge variations across the city too. In Sutton New Hall, just 9 per cent of children are growing up in poverty and in Sutton Vesey it is 10 per cent.

Sam Royston, Chair of the End Child Poverty Coalition, said: “It is scandalous that a child born in some parts of the UK now has a greater chance of growing up in poverty, than being in a family above the breadline.

“There can be little doubt that the Government’s policy of maintaining the benefits freeze despite rising prices is a major contributor to the emerging child poverty crisis.”

The Department for Work and Pensions says it is cutting poverty by getting more people into work.

A spokesperson for the Department said: “The best route out of poverty is through employment, and since 2010 an extra three million more people are now in work and 600,000 fewer children are living in workless households.

“But we recognise that budgets are tight, and that’s why we’re helping families keep more of what they earn.

“We’ve doubled free childcare – worth £5,000 per child each year – while our £2.5 billion pupil premium programme is supporting two million disadvantaged schoolchildren across the country.”

But local Labour MPs believe the Government is making things worse.

Roger Godsiff (Lab Hall Green) said: “These figures are absolutely appalling. It is just not acceptable that in one of the world’s richest countries, nearly every other child in my constituency is growing up in poverty. This will seriously damage their chances in life, as well as causing a huge amount of suffering for their families.”

But how to solve the problem? Mr Godsiff says one thing that could help is providing more council housing, so families don’t have to depend on expense homes rented in the private sector.

“Birmingham has a severe lack of social and affordable housing, which is being made worse by the extreme cuts the Conservatives have inflicted on the council’s funding over the past seven years.

"Allowing the council to borrow to invest in social housing would help to ease the pressure on families who are curently forced into overpriced, poor quality rented housing. This would be a cost-effective investment for the council and would also help to cut the cost of housing benefit.

“We also need to end the freeze on benefits and ensure that all work pays a real living wage.”

Liam Byrne (Lab Hodge Hill) said: “The sheer number of children in need is now staggering. Three of the worst Britain’s constituencies are in Birmingham - and an incredible half of all children in Hodge Hill are now growing up in poverty

“Week in, week out we hear how families are struggling with cuts of vital benefits. I’ve had parents tell me they go without food because they have to choose between feeding their kids and paying the bills.

“In the fifth richest country in the world, this reality should shame us. And the new Universal Credit system is only going to make things worse.”