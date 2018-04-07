Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A small report which could have massive consequences for our regional economy, health and indeed the planet was slipped out late last week by the little known Energy Innovation Commission.

The group, headed by former Government chief scientific advisor Sir David King, has over the past year looked at putting the West Midlands at the heart of the clean energy revolution.

And it has come up with a compelling case for putting £125 million raised from the energy company obligation charge – a green levy on utility companies – into the hands of the West Midlands mayor and his cabinet of council leaders (the WMCA) to plough into research and development of green technology.

The report says: “If even a fraction of this were diverted through the WMCA to appropriately specified Energy Innovation Zones (EIZs), it could provide significant support for clean energy innovation and improve the outcomes of the ECO scheme.”

Of course, Birmingham is already onto this agenda.

Our universities are at the forefront of research and development of battery technology and at Tyseley Energy Park various renewable forms of energy, from wind turbines to biomass burners, are being developed and tested.

Over ten years to 2016 the proportion of energy from renewables produced in the UK rose from two per cent to a quarter, making it a world leader in this field.

And Birmingham City Council has not only been looking at launching energy companies but has been generating energy from waste at its Tyseley Incinerator and cutting emissions in the city centre through its combined heat and power unit.

And Sir David argues that local authorities – specifically the West Midlands Combined Authority – should be at the forefront of the clean energy revolution rather than national Governments.

He argues: “Local political leaders can tap into regional identity to build support for clean energy in a way that national leaders cannot.”

The new report, called Powering West Midlands Regional Growth, now calls for four Energy Innovation Zones as the means to do this.

These would be set up at Tyseley, at the UK Central site in Solihull, south Coventry and the Black Country – with sites at Darlaston, Dudley, Wolverhampton and i54 being considered for the latter.

These EIZs will be the proving grounds for new and emerging technology and a place for firms and researchers to collaborate on ideas. They will also cut taxes and industry entry charges. And the benefits being talked of are multiple. They are designed to accelerate the development of new, more efficient and less environmentally damaging technology and help those companies working in the renewable energy industry.

A key spin-off will be cheaper power for industry – giving them a competitive edge – as well as potential means of tackling fuel poverty.

And there is the potential to cut the lethal air pollution blighting our city by increasing the use of clean energy and encouraging the use of electric low emission cars.

Also crucial is that the West Midlands leadership is looking to expand and grow the economy massively – spurred by HS2 – and looking to attract major investors in the mould of HSBC and JLR.

But there are concerns that as areas like UK Central are developed there could be an energy capacity problem unless power, gas and heat networks are developed now.

The report will now be used to make the case for the Energy Innovation Zones to Government.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: “The objective of the EIZs is to reduce emissions in the region and lower energy bills, meanwhile developing local supply chains, creating jobs, skills and markets.”

He also argues securing this energy supply will be vitally important to the region’s economy as productivity increases going forward.

Crucial to delivering all this will be convincing the Government to back the West Midlands in this green energy revolution.