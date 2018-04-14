Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A huge injustice is being inflicted on some British people.

They are being told they’re not British at all. In some cases it means they can’t get jobs, or face the sack from existing positions.

It even means they are threatened with deportation.

The people affected arrived in this country decades ago as Commonwealth citizens, often from Caribbean countries such as Jamaica.

Many were children, who came over with their parents.

They’re sometimes known as the Windrush generation, after the Empire Windrush, a cruise ship which brought workers from the West Indies to Britain in 1948.

The UK asked them to come here. Our country had a shortage of workers and needed people to help rebuild after World War II.

But they were also entitled to be here. Because they were British.

There was a time when people across the British Empire were considered to be “British Subjects”. And this continued, for a time, after the Empire became the Commonwealth.

It may sound a bit strange today, but that’s how it was. And certainly, people who arrived on the Windrush and other ships were told they were British, saw themselves that way, and were treated that way in UK law.

Our immigration laws have changed over time, and the idea that Commonwealth citizens have an automatic right to live in the UK is long gone.

That doesn’t affect the Windrush generation, or at least it shouldn’t. They still have a legal right to be here.

In some cases, however, they don’t have the documents to prove it. Why should they? They never knew they needed any.

Now, they’ve been caught up in a Government campaign to force illegal immigrants to go home.

Theresa May called the policy “hostile environment” when she was Home Secretary.

People are forced to prove they have a right to be in the UK in order to keep their jobs, rent a property or, sometimes, avoid deportation.

Special needs assistant Michael Braithwaite lost his job at a primary school when an immigration check revealed he did not have the right documents.

Painter and decorator Anthony Bryan came to the UK aged eight. Now aged 60, he’s been told he’s an illegal immigrant.

Paulette Wilson, 61, a former cook who served food to MPs in the House of Commons, was denied benefits and access to healthcare. She left Jamaica at the age of 10.

It’s believed that thousands of people are affected.

These are British people who have always considered this country to be their home. There is no justification for what is being done to them.