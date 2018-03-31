Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In my humble experience whatever political parties do locally will only have a marginal effect on the outcome of the May 3 local elections.

A well-known councillor, engaged campaigner or focused community issue can have a decisive impact on individual wards, but these are few and far between.

Instead, hundreds of Birmingham candidates are far more likely to have their fortunes buffeted by the tide of national politics.

In the mid 2000s we saw Birmingham voters desert Labour on a large scale over Blair’s promotion of the Iraq War while many local Lib Dem councillors were dumped after leader Nick Clegg signed up to coalition with David Cameron’s Conservatives in 2010.

With the leading two parties, like Birmingham and the nation, split over Brexit, it is unclear whether this will have much of an impact. More likely to play a part is the performance of the leaders – May, Corbyn and Cable over the next few weeks.

There are several reasons for this – one is that we are dominated by a national media and a national news agenda, particularly on television.

Another is that we have an overly centralised system of Government despite the pigeon steps towards devolution in recent years.

Even when services are run by councils there are strict guidelines and rigid regulations handed down from Whitehall – there is limited wriggle room for local authorities on the running of schools, roads, social care and planning. And Government has of course hollowed out local authority budgets by cutting the main grant. Other funds, such as the public health budget, usually come with added strings attached.

So the argument goes that whoever is elected will make only limited difference to the prospects of the city. It is therefore more an exercise in gauging the national mood and an opinion poll on the Government of the day.

However, in Birmingham this time there does seem to be some clear water opening up as manifesto details are gradually revealed. Some big ideas too.

A pollution-busting green wall on the Aston Expressway was the first eye-catching gambit from the Conservatives – although there is much dispute about whether it would be efficient or even feasible.

Then came out the news they want to extend the residency requirement from one to five years for those applying for a council house.

And finally this week the boldest of them all – the plan to demolish or sell off every Birmingham council owned tower block.

It certainly got noticed with supporters in the online comments sections calling good riddance and critics wondering where the residents would go.

Labour’s manifesto at first seemed like business as usual – they always want to increase council house building, protect the vulnerable, create job opportunities and create a cleaner, greener city. Who doesn’t?

But then hidden in the detail was the nationalisation pledge. After having its fingers burned with rigid lengthy outsourcing contracts the council will now give preferential treatment to in-house services when issuing new contracts.

The council’s track record on outsourcing, under parties of all colours, has been poor – the Capita Service Birmingham deal was perhaps the most notorious as costs spiralled at the same time as council budgets were being squeezed. The council’s IT service has been transferred back in-house.

Birmingham has also recently had to take its roads contractor Amey to court over the quality of repairs and there is a new sense of freedom on the waste disposal situation as the 25-year-old Tyseley incinerator contract comes to an end next year.

They will not rule out outsourcing altogether, says council leader Ian Ward, but the in-house provider will have an advantage.

The Lib Dems are taking an opposite view, on the bins service at least, which they s ay will be broken up into three areas and privatised . They argue that in this case the council has a less efficient service than its neighbours who use outside companies.

Not only are Labour talking about keeping existing services under the council umbrella, they are now making a firm pledge, after years of skirting around the issue, to establish an energy company .

As an added bonus they also propose a water company which they say will deliver cheaper electricity, gas and water to struggling households.

It was, of course, the widely celebrated Birmingham leader Joseph Chamberlain who established council utility firms in the late Victorian era – but somehow this will probably be a very different beast.

Other councils, such as Nottingham with its famous Robin Hood Energy, have struggled to compete when setting up firms – perhaps Birmingham can learn and improve on their experience.

There are some big ideas coming out in this election and more set to come. So it may just be worth paying attention this time.

The Shawaddywaddy effect on town council election

Votes in Sutton Coldfield elections have traditionally been counted in the Town Hall - but this year both the council and parish elections will be counted in the halls of the International Convention Centre.

And the reason for this - Shawaddywaddy.

(Image: Publicity picture)

Yes the 1950s style rockers famous for the brightly coloured teddy boy outfits had already booked a gig at Sutton Town Hall on Friday, May 4 - the day of the election count and want to set up early that afternoon. Imagine trying to announce an election result to the strains of ‘do wah diddy'.

(although a little bird tells me that the vote, being a little different this year, probably would have been held in Birmingham regardless)