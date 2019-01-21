Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marie Kondo has fast become a household name after he Netflix series teaching people how to declutter proved a hit.

The Japanese tidying guru has gained huge recognition for her message that a decluttered house may also lead to a clear state of mind.

People have been trusting her every word on the simple yet effective methods she has created on getting your life in order. But who is Marie Kondo and where did it all start for the Japanese organising consultant?

Who is Marie Kondo?

Marie Kondo is a 34 year old bestselling author and founder of KonMari Media Inc.

In her #1 New York Times best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up Marie took tidying to a whole new level, teaching that if you properly simplify and organize your home once, you will never have to do it again.

Marie has been featured in Time Magazine, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The London Times, Vogue Magazine, the Ellen Show, the Rachael Ray Show and many more.

She has also been listed as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people.

Marie has written four books on organising your home, collectively selling millions of copies starting with Spark Joy in 2012. The books help people to completely change their homes with handy tips on storage, how tidying can make you happy and what changes it will make to your life.

A deal with Netflix soon followed and the series is now proving to be a worldwide hit.

What is the KonMari Method?

The KonMari Method encourages tidying by category – not by location – beginning with clothes, then moving on to books, papers, komono (miscellaneous items), and, finally, sentimental items. Keep only those things that speak to the heart, and discard items that no longer spark joy. Thank them for their service then let them go.

Most tidying methods advocate a room-by-room or little-by-little approach, which doom you to pick away at your piles of stuff forever.

People around the world have been drawn to this philosophy not only due to its effectiveness, but also because it helps people to consider that it can have such a positive impact on your mental state.

Where to find her books online

