Theresa May has handed her former top adviser Nick Timothy a key role helping organise Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham-born Mr Timothy was the Prime Minister's joint chief of staff - until he resigned after overseeing the Tory campaign in the 2017 general election, which turned out to be a disaster for the Conservatives.

His appointment was criticised by Birmingham MP Khalid Mahmood (Lab), who represents the Perry Barr constituency where the games take place.

Mr Mahmood said: "It's a bit rich for the Government to appoint one of their former gurus who helped lead them into a disastrous election."

Mr Timothy has been appointed as a non-Executive Director to the Birmingham Organising Committee for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Also appointed were five-time Paralympic Champion Ellie Simmonds OBE, a swimmer who has also won 14 World titles and 10 European titles, as well as Lyndsey Jackson, a senior arts administrator who has played a role in the Edinburgh Festival.

The roles are unpaid.

But the appointment of Mr Timothy has proved controversial. He was born in Tile Cross, Birmingham, and educated at King Edwards VI Aston.

As Prime Minister Theresa May's joint chief of staff, the Villa fan argued the Tories should aim to appeal to working people. This philosophy became known as Erdington Conservatism.

With his distinctive beard - which he has now shaved off - he was described by some newspapers as "The Brummie Rasputin" because of his influence over Mrs May. This was a reference to the monk who advised the Tsar of Russia.

However, many people held him responsible for the poor Conservative result in the 2017 general election, when the party's only memorable proposal was a "dementia tax" which would lead to some older people being forced to sell their homes.

Labour did much better than expected in the poll, the Conservatives lost their majority in the House of Commons and Mr Timothy resigned from his Downing Street job.

Mr Mahmood: "There are a range of issues that local residents are very upset about.

"What the Government needs to do is to sort out those issues and build support for the Games within the community.

"Appointing Nick Timothy isn't going to help with that at all."

Mr Mahmood said residents were concerned about issues including the introduction of "Sprint" buses at a cost of £110 million.

"This prestige project is costing a huge amount of money.

"They have fewer seats that the existing double decker buses and their lifespan is a lot shorter.

"And visitors will expect to see British double decker buses, not these Continental buses."

He said there was also concern about the Commonwealth Games village. Homes built in the village are to be made available to the public after the games are over, but they are nearly all, studio, one bedroom or two bedroom properties, he said.

Mr Mahmood said: "How are you going to get families into those properties?"