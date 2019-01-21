The video will start in 8 Cancel

Computers could soon decide who gets a job and who deserves promotion, Labour MP Tom Watson has warned.

And they could decide whether or not you receive medical treatment.

Many people applying for a loan or credit agreement already see their details inputted into a computer, which then reveals whether they are eligible for a deal or not.

But this type of experience will become even more common according to Mr Watson, Labour MP for West Bromwich East and Labour's Deputy Leader.

He said: "Here are just some of the decisions that will soon be made by algorithms churning through vast data sets.

"Whether the bank gives you a credit card or a mortgage.

"The best candidate for a job. Whether you deserve a promotion.

"Whether we should be given a certain course of treatment."

And jobs will be lost thanks to improvements in computing and artificial intelligence, he said.

"The Government has estimated 9 million existing jobs could be lost to AI by 2030. We haven’t seen change on this scale since the Industrial Revolution."

The Government would need to play a role to ensure that the rights of workers were protected as workplaces changed, he said.

Mr Watson was speaking to left-wing think tank the Fabian Society.

He said that while the economy may be growing, society was also becoming more unfair.

And he highlighted the difficulty people face in buying a home.

"A thirty year-old who saves 5 percent of her income each year will put down a deposit on an average-priced house in the year they turn seventy-five. In thirty years, house prices have doubled relative to income.

"This is a country that offers too little to too many.

"If there is an anger in our politics now, I am not surprised."