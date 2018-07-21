Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boris Johnson was quite right when he delivered his resignation speech to the House of Commons last week.

The former Foreign Secretary was one of the leading figures in the EU referendum campaign in 2016, touring the country in a red bus.

But last week he told MPs that the UK isn’t going to get the type of Brexit he was hoping for.

And he’s right. The vision of an independent United Kingdom, continuing to trade with the EU but making all its own laws and also signing trade deals with the rest of the world, looks further away than ever.

Perhaps it was always wishful thinking, or maybe Theresa May simply messed things up.

But that’s for historians to ponder.

What it means for now is that there are three options for the UK, and they’re all going to upset somebody.

One is to quit the EU without a trade deal.

Originally, the plan was to have a deal agreed by October. It would then need to be ratified by various Parliaments, including the EU Parliament and our own.

But that’s now impossible. There’s just not enough time left.

The absolute latest a deal could be agreed is December, given that the UK is due to leave the EU on March 29 2019.

However, even if the EU agreed to Theresa May’s plans - and it won’t - there’s no way she can get her proposed “Chequers deal” through the UK Parliament.

Labour says its going to vote against. And there are enough Tory rebels to defeat it.

So we could leave the EU with no deal. That would still allow us to trade with the EU, but it would mean extra costs for businesses and delays when goods enter the UK, or enter the EU from British ports.

The trouble is that parts of our economy have become dependent on the ability to trade with the EU cheaply and quickly. The car industry, which imports parts from Europe, is one example.

Mrs May’s second option is to ditch her proposed deal and simply announce that we’re going to stay in the Single Market and the Customs Union. That means we could trade with Europe just like we do now.

Business would love it.

But it would mean obeying all sorts of rules made by the EU - not by us.

And we’d almost certainly have to keep freedom of movement which some - not all - of the 52% who voted for Brexit oppose.

The third option is either to abandon Brexit or to hold a new referendum asking people if they’ll agree to abandon it.

None of these possibilities are very enticing.

But a Brexit that really lives up to people’s hopes and dreams just isn’t on the table any more, if it ever was.