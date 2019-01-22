Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Conservative Party chair Caroline Spelman and Labour Shadow Minister Jack Dromey have tabled a House of Commons amendment designed to prevent a "no-deal" Brexit.

If selected by the Speaker, it will be put to a vote of MPs on Tuesday January 29.

Their proposal states simply that the House of Commons "rejects the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement and a Framework for the Future Relationship".

The pair previously organised a letter signed by 225 MPs which urged Prime Minister Theresa May to rule out a no-deal Brexit.

A number of amendments have been tabled by backbench MPs with plans to prevent a no-deal Brexit. Proposals include changing the timetable of the House of Commons so that MPs are able to vote on laws to delay Brexit, and setting up a "Citizens Assembly" to consider what the UK should do.

The proposal from Mrs Spelman, MP for Meriden, and Mr Dromey, MP for Birmingham Erdington, will give MPs a chance to confirm simply and clearly that a majority in the House of Commons are opposed to a no deal Brexit.

The two MPs represent constituencies where car-maker Jaguar Land Rover is a major employer. Along with other carmakers, the firm has warned its business could be cripped by a no-deal Brexit because it would lead to delays in the import of vital components from EU countries.

In a joint statement Mr Dromey and Mrs Spelman said: "We must rule out the prospect of a No Deal Brexit. As 29th March fast approaches, it becomes increasingly clear that crashing out of the EU without a deal will cause chaos and put the jobs of thousands of our constituents at risk.

"We are confident that there is widespread agreement across all Parties in the House that a No Deal Brexit should be avoided. This amendment seeks to send that clear message: no to No Deal.

"Whilst we remain committed to honouring the result of the referendum, for the sake of the people we represent, we cannot sanction crashing out of the EU without a deal."

Mrs Spelman is a former Tory chair and Environment Secretary. Mr Dromey is a shadow pensions minister on the Labour front bench.

The House of Commons will debate a motion on January 29 stating that MPs have considered a statement about Brexit that was made by the Prime Minister on Monday January 21.

(Image: Daily Mirror)

However, this motion can be amended, and the proposal from Mr Dromey and Mrs Spelman is one of a number of amendments tabled by backbench MPs.

Other amendments include:

A law to delay Brexit

An amendment proposed by Labour backbencher Yvette Cooper states that there should be a debate and vote on new legislation proposed by the MPs - an important break with the usual procedure, in which the Government decides what legislation can be presented to the Commons.

If MPs back this idea than a law proposed by Yvette Cooper will be debated by MPs on February 5.

And that law states that if the Government does not have a Brexit deal agreed by February 26 then it must delay Brexit.

A Citizen's Assembly

Birmingham MP Jess Phillips (Lab Birmingham Yardley) is backing an amendment tabled by Labour backbencher Stella Creasy to create a “citizens assembly” to decide what to do.

This proposal would also mean the Government delays Brexit.

Then, House of Commons officials would find 250 members of the public to take part in a citizens assembly, “comprising a representative sample of the population”.

The idea is that the assembly would “make recommendations and ... report to the House of Commons” about what the UK should do now.

A second referendum

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his front bench team have submitted their own proposals.

They want the House of Commons to have a vote on Labour’s Brexit plan, which they say involves “a permanent customs union with the EU, a strong relationship with the single market underpinned by shared institutions and obligations, and dynamic alignment on rights and standards.”

And they also want the House of Commons to hold a vote on whether there should be another Brexit referendum.

However, Labour insists this doesn’t mean it actually supports a second referendum.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long Bailey said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The amendment is very specifically worded to allow for the debate of the options.

"It is not stating that the party supports a second referendum in any way and indeed if it was passed, the amendment, and it went to a vote on the specific issues, then that would be a decision for the party to take at the time.”