A plan to demolish "eyesore" historic leather factory buildings in Walsall and build hundreds of luxury apartments has been finally approved.

Planning officers gave the green light for Total Homes and Developments to create the 222 one and two bed apartment complex in place of Argyle Works, William House and the 19th century Greatrex House based on the corner of Navigation Street and Marsh Street.

The applicants first submitted a scheme for more than 300 apartments in 2017, before a scaled-back proposal for 236 flats was put forward.

A number of concerns were raised by police who were worried about crime levels in the area, lack of parking and heritage concerns about the loss of the locally listed Greatrex House.

But council leader Mike Bird said issues had now been resolved and added he hoped the development would breathe new life into that part of town.

The site is situated near the Walsall Wharf development that houses the New Art Gallery. The buildings have been subject to arson attacks and vandalism with further concerns that rough sleepers were staying in them.

As well as a mixture of one and two bedroom apartments, the scheme will include landscaping and 90 on site car parking spaces.

Councillor Bird said: "It has taken almost two years but I hope this plan will be the catalyst for regeneration in that part of the town.

"They are derelict factory buildings which are an eyesore, attracting arson attacks, and are in a dangerous condition. People have also been living there sleeping rough and putting themselves in danger.

"There were a number of issues with the plans but those have been finally satisfied so that this blight can be removed and that area can rise from the ashes.

"I hope people will see this as a significant and positive development for Walsall."

Steve Pretty, the authority's head of planning, added: "Walsall Council seeks to work proactively with owners, developers and their agents in the public interest to promote sustainable developments in the borough.

"The National Planning Policy Framework encourages pre-application discussion in all formats to help ensure that proposed developments are delivered in the most appropriate way that creates economic growth, suitable housing and other forms of development so long as they safeguard the natural and built environment, highway safety and the amenity of citizens.

"In this instance the council has been able to support the proposed development and has worked with the applicant."