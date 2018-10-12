Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A funeral plan is a way of arranging and paying for your funeral in advance, removing the emotional and financial worry from your family at what will undoubtedly be an extremely stressful time.

Rising funeral costs across the United Kingdom have been the subject of considerable comment in the media over recent years. Some statistics show that by mid-2018, the typical cost of a standard funeral had risen to around £4,000 .

In addition to the worry of having to make all of the funeral arrangements, that is a substantial sum for a bereaved family to find. Even though there are now some lower-cost funeral options available such as direct cremation - which is a cremation without a funeral service - the potential costs are likely to remain significant.

How can a funeral plan help?

Funeral plans remove the worry of arranging and paying for a funeral from those you leave behind. They make a simple phone call when the time comes and everything will be taken care of as detailed in the plan, leaving them free to focus on grieving and saying goodbye.

These plans are simple to take out and with come with a range of payment options to suit all budgets, from paying in one go to instalments over a number of years. Once paid for, you can relax knowing your chosen funeral services are in place and you can even include personal wishes such as hymns or the music you would like at the service.

When choosing a plan, it’s advisable to select one that is offered by a member of the independent Funeral Planning Authority (the industry body). The plan’s providers should hold your funds in an independently audited trust, which is something that will protect your money should the company cease to trade.

What are the advantages of funeral plans?

There are three major advantages to this type of product:

The cost of the funeral is frozen at today’s prices helping you avoid future inflation. This could mean substantial savings, especially when you consider that funeral costs have risen and continue to rise way above the rate of inflation.

The funeral’s administration will automatically be handled by the plan provider, removing the responsibility from your bereaved family.

Be it a simple or extravagant affair, you can choose the funeral you want at a price you want to pay rather than leave the decision making to your family, which could in turn lead to unnecessary cost.

What is included in the plan?

Funeral plans may vary significantly in terms of what is or is not included.

The majority of plans will cover the funeral directors’ costs which include things such as the coffin, use of the chapel of rest, their services on the day, limousine hire and so on.

In addition there are the disbursements, which are the third party costs that are beyond the control of the funeral director. These include the officiant’s fees for conducting the service, doctor’s fees if a second death certificate is required for the cremation and the cremation or burial fees.

Some funeral plans make a contribution towards these third party costs whereas others guarantee to pay all such expenses.

Therefore these variations are very important when trying to compare funeral plans as they may make a big difference to how much your bereaved family may end up needing to pay.

They also mean that deciding upon a funeral plan based on the advertised cost alone isn’t advisable.

How can I find out more?

A funeral should be a time for grieving and celebrating the life of the person that has died, not for worrying about costs and whether your family will be left in so-called “ funeral poverty ”.

Funeral plans offer a potential way of avoiding that worry, leaving the family free to focus on coming to terms with the loss.

There are specialist sites, such as Over50Choices.co.uk , that can assist you in comparing and selecting from a list of potential providers of funeral plans.