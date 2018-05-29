The video will start in 8 Cancel

People in Sandwell are more likely to die from air pollution than anywhere else in the West Midlands, councillors have heard.

The shocking statistics came to light as the government announced plans to halve fatalities by 2030 by cutting emissions into the atmosphere.

The data from Public Health England suggests that the borough suffers the most fatalities by head of population in the region with 6.3 per cent of over 30s dying early from illnesses linked to air quality.

With two major motorways running through Sandwell, people in the borough are hard hit by vehicles emissions.

Responding to the figures Councillor Elaine Costigan, cabinet member for public health and protection, said the council recognised the importance of improving air quality in the borough.

She said: “The area faces many challenges from sitting in the centre of major motorway networks carrying large amounts of traffic through the borough.

“However air pollution has improved throughout the UK, including Sandwell, due to newer cars producing less exhaust fumes."

The authority has produced an Air Quality Action Plan to continue to improve air quality.

“The principal aim of the plan is to secure further reductions in nitrogen dioxide concentrations and comply with the national air quality objective,” Cllr Costigan explained.

“Although there are no areas where the objective for particulate matter has been exceeded, we will continue to monitor concentrations and work with our partners to secure reductions.

“The council has concentrated its actions in five key areas to reduce air pollution arising from vehicle emissions which are listed below with examples of actions already implemented.”

The key areas include sustainable transport and behavioural change, reducing congestion and improving air quality outcomes.

“The revised draft plan has a focus on reducing pollution levels at pollution hot spot locations, continuing to promote sustainable transport initiatives and reducing emissions from taxi fleets,” said Cllr Costigan added.

The council added that it was also committed to reducing emissions from its own vehicle fleet and employees who use their own vehicles for work.