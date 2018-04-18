Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Black Country hospital’s urgent care services have been rated inadequate after inspectors found patients treated in corridors and deteriorating unnoticed, unacceptable waiting times and under-staffing in critical care.

Inspectors witnessed patients at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley who had “deteriorated unnoticed” due to a lack of assessment while others at risk of sepsis were not identified or monitored correctly.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has issued six requirement notices to the Dudley Group NHS Trust after they found legal breaches across emergency care, critical care and care of children and young people.

They also found a further 26 areas where the trust should improve after several inspections between December 2017 and January 2018.

The Trust, which also runs Corbett Outpatient Centre and Guest Outpatient Centre, was rated as ‘requires improvement’ overall by the CQC in the report published today (Wednesday April 18).

The area for greatest concern was the A&E department of Russells Hall Hospital, where inspectors said that senior staff “were out of touch with the reality of care and treatment provided.”

Staff blamed overcrowding on lapses in care, even on days when there were fewer patients than usual.

The report stated: “Staff did not monitor patients closely to recognise and treat those at risk of deteriorating.

“Clinical observations were not undertaken in a timely and consistent manner. In some cases, we saw that patients had deteriorated but this hadn’t always been noted by staff.

“In one case, we saw that a patient, who presented with signs of an illness, had not received any observations or any interaction with staff for over five hours.”

Between January 2017 and April 2017, there were 65 reported deaths within the emergency department.

The Trust’s rating for being well-led and effective has been downgraded from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’ since its previous inspection in March 2014.

However, inspectors did rate the Trust as ‘good’ for caring overall and found that staff treated patients with dignity and kindness.

Chief Inspector of Hospitals, Professor Ted Baker, said: “Our inspectors were disappointed that several ratings at The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust had declined since we last inspected.

“Our main concerns were with what we found in the urgent and emergency services, which we rated as Inadequate overall.

He added: “The trust as a whole also needs to ensure appropriate staffing levels are maintained and to keep bank and agency staff cover to a minimum.”

Diane Wake, Chief Executive of the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, said the Trust had now implemented an improvement plan in A&E, including additional training and daily audits of care.

“We absolutely recognise there is work to do to ensure our services are the best they can be for our patients and we are supporting our staff to make the improvements we need to ensure safe, effective, responsive and well-led services. Our emergency department has an improvement plan in place which will support the staff to deliver the safe quality care they all aspire to.”