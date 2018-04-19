Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You're more likely to die from avoidable causes in Sandwell than almost anywhere else in the country, new figures have revealed.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics has shown that 2,319 people in the area died an avoidable death between 2014 and 2016 - the equivalent of more than two people a day.

Deaths are considered avoidable if they could have been prevented through effective and timely healthcare, by public health interventions, or a combination of both.

They include deaths from various types of cancer, heart disease, alcohol, drugs, and childbirth complications - as well as accidents, suicides and murders.

The 2,319 such deaths seen in Sandwell meant more than a quarter of all deaths in the city in 2014-16 could have been avoided (27%).

It also works out as 296 avoidable deaths for every 100,000 people living in Sandwell - one of the highest rates in the country.

Across the UK, there were an average of 229 avoidable deaths recorded for every 100,000 people between 2014-16 - around 138,000 people a year.

Other parts of the West Midlands also saw particularly high rates of these kinds of deaths.

In Wolverhampton, for example, 1,932 people died needlessly between 2014 and 2016 - 294 for every 100,000 people.

Similarly, in Birmingham there were 278 avoidable deaths for every 100,000 people - 6,739 in total.

People in Solihull are the least likely in the West Midlands to die from avoidable causes, with 1,244 preventable deaths recorded in the area in 2014-16, or 194 for every 100,000 residents.

The majority of avoidable deaths seen across our region could have been prevented at least in part by public health interventions - which means they were likely down to unhealthy lifestyle choices such as drinking and smoking.

However, more than 10,000 of the avoidable deaths seen across the West Midlands could have been prevented with good quality healthcare specifically.

This may be because the person didn’t see a doctor in good time, or because they were misdiagnosed or mistreated for their illness.

Men are much more likely to die from avoidable causes than women. Across the West Midlands, 7,114 women died needlessly in 2014-16, compared to 11,444 men.