Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police and fire stations should be opened up for rough sleepers as temperatures plummet, according to an MP.

With snow hitting Birmingham and the Black Country, MP Ian Austin (Lab Dudley North) says urgent action is needed to get people off the streets in freezing temperatures.

And police chiefs sad they would consider the idea and see if it can be done.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has arranged for fire stations and other buildings to be opened for rough sleepers, the Manchester Evening News reported.

And Mr Austin is asking why we can't do the same here in the West Midlands.

He said that police stations that have been closed could be made available as emergency shelters, as well as community rooms in fire stations or waiting rooms in hospitals - which are already open through the night.

Homeless people made ill by freezing temperatures would end up using hospital waiting rooms anyway, he said.

Mr Austin said: “In January a homeless man died in a tent on derelict land in Dudley. It is a complete and utter disgrace that people are dying on the streets in 2017.

“With the number of people sleeping rough in the West Midlands soaring, we need new ideas and the public sector working together to get people off the streets when temperatures plummet.

“The Mayor of Manchester has opened up community rooms in fire stations and called for other public buildings to open their doors to the homeless so why can’t the Mayor in the West Midlands do the same?

"His target for abolishing rough sleeping is not for nearly ten years, exactly the same as the government’s but what is the point of having a Mayor if we are not going to have new ideas and get the public sector working together to tackle problems in the region?”

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said: "Anything we can do to help the homeless should be considered. I have asked the Chief Constable to look at Ian Austin's proposals very closely to see how we can make this work."

BirminghamLive has invited a spokesman for West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to comment.