Hospitals in Birmingham are cancelling an average of 16 operations a day.

Exclusive figures show hospital trusts across Birmingham cancelled 6,022 operations at the last minute in 2017/18 - the equivalent of 16.5 a day.

The number of cancellations at the city’s hospital trusts has jumped by three-quarters (72%) in a year from 3,500 in 2016/17, according to figures revealed following a freedom of information request.

Last minute cancellations are those that take place on the day the operation is scheduled, including after the patient has arrived at hospital.

Of the cancellations, 178 were urgent operations.

These include operations where urgent intervention is needed to save a life, limb or organ - either within minutes and hours, but up to a maximum of a few days.

The most common reason for operations to be cancelled was due to a lack of beds, with 2,223 cancellations for this reason in 2017/18.

This was twice as many as the 1,083 cancellations recorded in 2016/17.

There were 1,138 cancellations due to theatre lists over-running or a lack of time to operate on all listed patients in a session, up 30% from 2016/17, while a total of 1,108 operations were cancelled to make way for emergencies, a 75% increase in a year.

There were 2,128 operations cancelled by Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospitals in 2017/18, an almost sixfold increase in a year from 369 cancellations in 2016/17.

Heartlands, Good Hope and Solihull hospitals cancelled 1,723 operations, a 47% increase in a year, while there were 1,588 cancellations at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, up 13%, and 583 cancellations at hospitals run by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS trust, up 6%.

Hospitals are only required to count last-minute cancellations.

While some record all cancellations, not all do, since cancellations far in advance of the operation date are usually rescheduled with less impact on patients.

Across Britain, hospitals cancelled 238,000 operations in 2017/18, including all types of cancellations - the equivalent of a cancellation every two minutes on average.

This includes 34,000 cancellations because no beds were available, 34,000 cancellations due to staff being unavailable, amd 31,000 cancellations due to theatre lists over-running.

Based on trusts and health boards that provided information for all years, the number of cancellations has jumped by 9% in a year, and is 29% higher than in 2013/14.

In the past year, cancellations due to staff being unavailable and due to emergencies taking precedence have both jumped by a quarter, while cancellations due to paperwork or test results being missing have risen by 43%.

Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary responds

Jon Ashworth, Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary, said: “Cancelled operations on this scale is nothing short of a scandal and comes on the back of years of Tory cuts to hospital beds, austerity and chronic staff shortages.

“Behind these statistics are thousands of people waiting longer and longer in pain and anxiety for an operation, with huge risks their health will deteriorate further.

“Ministers should hang their heads in shame for what they have done to our NHS.

“Theresa May can’t ignore the reality of the crisis in our NHS.”

What Royal College of GPs says

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: “The whole of the NHS is under pressure during the winter months, and difficult decisions need to be made to prioritise those most in need right across the board.

“GPs and our teams are very aware that when hospital operations are cancelled, this can lead to a surge in patients contacting their local surgery asking for advice about next steps, asking for further sick notes and painkillers and asking if there is anything their family doctor can do to help them.

“It’s important during planning for winter pressures to remember they are not just confined to hospitals and that GPs and their teams are also working flat out to try and cope with demand.

“With flu season approaching its peak and more cold weather on the way, it’s unlikely that there’ll be let up anytime soon.”

How Royal College of Surgeons responded

A spokesperson for the Royal College of Surgeons said: “It is of deep concern that the NHS has seen an increase in the number of operations cancelled last year for non-clinical reasons, such as lack of beds and staff or admin errors.

“It’s stressful and disappointing for patients and their families to prepare for surgery only to have it cancelled. Some patient’s conditions may even deteriorate while they wait.

“With the winter months of January and February ahead, when hospitals tend to experience increased pressure and bed shortages, it seems inevitable that there will be further cancellations.

“Patients will be left waiting longer for their operations potentially in pain and with limited ability to carry out their day-to-day tasks.

“Surgeons are concerned that hospitals are struggling in part because cuts to beds have gone too far.”

An NHS spokesman said: “Despite significant pressure, in England fewer than 1% of operations are postponed on the day with just 0.9% cancelled in the last three months.

“Nurses, doctors and NHS leaders across the country are also rightly prioritising emergency patients over winter.”

The figures come from a freedom of information request to hospital trusts and health boards across Britain. Responses were received from 164 out of 170 organisations.