Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An NHS staffing shortage means West Midlands hospitals can’t find consultants to fill empty posts.

More than half of posts advertised in the region, 63 per cent, went unfilled.

Hospitals found there were no suitable applicants - or simply didn’t receive any replies to job averts at all.

Edgbaston MP Preet Kaur Gill, whose constituency includes the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has written to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to warn: “Growing patient need is only going to increase pressure on an already overstretched NHS workforce over the coming weeks, months and years.”

She asked what steps the Government would take to help hospitals recruit consultants.

Mrs Gill also urged the Government to think again about immigration rules which make it harder for hospitals to recruit from overseas.

Many skilled workers from outside the EU come to the UK on what are known as tier-two vias. But only 20,700 of these can be issued each year.

The difficulties hospital face recruiting staff were revealed in a report by the Royal College of Physicians.

It said that in 2016 “The largest number of advertised posts was in the West Midlands (177, or 11% of all advertised posts), which, with Kent, Surrey and Sussex, also had the largest number of failed appointments (74 posts each).

“Over the past 5 years, the West Midlands, the north west, and Kent, Surrey and Sussex have consistently advertised the largest number of consultant posts, but have also reported the largest number of failed appointments.”

The Royal College of Physicians said 65% of failed appointments were to no applicants applying, and 19% to no suitable applicants applying.

In her letter to Hunt, Mrs Gill said: “I am writing on behalf of the Royal College of Physicians, who have contacted me recently to raise severe concerns about the workforce crisis that the NHS is currently facing.”

She said that in Edbaston, just over half of advertised consultant posts were not appointed to.

Mrs Gill said the number of places available at medical school should be increased, to train more doctors and surgeons.

She said other measures “must include a review of Tier 2 visa quotas, and specifically a review of the immigration policies that are preventing doctors from taking up vital positions within the NHS.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “There are over 10,600 more consultants working on our wards since 2010 but we know we need to do more to build a workforce fit for the future.

“That’s why we recently announced the biggest ever increase in training places for doctors, supported by five brand new medical schools, as well as new measures to help staff work more flexibly and improve work-life balance.”