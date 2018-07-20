Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The woman who created the first women's and children's NHS trust of its kind will receive an honorary doctorate in recognition of her contribution to healthcare in the city.

Sarah-Jane Marsh, chief executive of Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust, will be awarded the doctorate by Birmingham City University next week.

Ms Marsh created the integrated trust when she merged Birmingham Women's with Birmingham Children's Hospital in 2017.

Having joined the NHS via its graduate management scheme, she first worked for the Department of Health before holding a number of roles at Walsall Hospitals NHS Trust, becoming director of planning and productivity in 2005.

From there, she became Britain's youngest hospital boss when she was appointed chief executive of Birmingham Children's Hospital and has led the organisation since, during which it was named provider trust of the year by Health Service Journal.

She said: "I feel so honoured to have been recognised by Birmingham City University in this way and to share such a special moment with hundreds of nurses and midwives set to join the NHS in its 70th birthday year.

"The ambition, bravery and compassion (of staff) is the reason for our success and this recognition belongs to each and every team member working together to provide the very best care to the thousands of women, children and families we look after each year."

Ms Marsh is also the chairman of the NHS England Maternity Transformation Programme Board which aims to make maternity care across England safer and give women greater control and choice.

She is also part of the West Midlands Leadership Commission, championing the role of women and those from BAME backgrounds.

She will receive the accolade on Wednesday during a ceremony at Symphony Hall alongside students graduating from BCU's school of nursing and midwifery.