Patients and staff at more than 190 GP practices across Birmingham and Solihull can now access free WiFi.

NHS bosses say it will help them stay healthy, by allowing them to health apps, browse the internet and access health and care information online.

The roll-out is part of NHS England’s ambitions to improve the use of technology to help people take better care of themselves.

Every GP practice in Birmingham and Solihull now provides secure, stable, and reliable WiFi.

It means more than 1.3 million Birmingham and Solihull patients can access free WiFi while they wait for appointments, giving them the opportunity to register for GP Online Services, reschedule appointments online and request repeat prescriptions.

Paul Fleming, Regional Head of Digital Technology at NHS England Midlands and East, said: “More and more GP surgeries are coming online with free WiFi which is allowing improved access to health information, controlled by appropriate technology.

"Along with other developments, we have seen an increase in satisfaction for patients and reduced frustration and wasted time for practice staff.”

Staff in GP practices are also benefiting from the WiFi to use laptops and tablets in meetings.

Stephen Cook, Information Management and Technology Lead at Wolverhampton Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "Staff at our GP surgeries are also able to care navigate people to other online sources of health care help such as the public health One You campaign easily using the free WiFi."