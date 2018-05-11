Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bed blocking in Sandwell has fallen dramatically in the past 18 months freeing up acute hospital beds for emergency care, councillors will hear next week.

The two thirds fall in the number of 'delayed discharges of care' has been revealed as councillors prepare to invest £8 million over the next four years.

A report to the councillors shows a massive drop from 695 cases in September 2016 to 225 by January this year.

Councillors are now being recommended to approve a contract for 46 long and short term beds from private care companies allowing interim care to patients released from hospital before returning to their homes.

In some cases, patients are being directly sent to nursing homes saving the use of NHS beds.

The report states the council is committed to supporting patients' timely discharge from hospital so they can live independent lives within their own communities.

It adds: "This provision is designed to provide them with timely care and support needed to enable them to return back to their own homes or avoid leaving their own homes for a stay in hospital."

Working with Sandwell and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, Sandwell's 225 cases are well below the NHS England's target of 405 cases in the borough.

The council's success has also helped it avert charges hospitals can now impose on local authorities for each day a discharge is delayed.

The £8 million investment will be paid for from central government's Better Care Fund and will pay for nursing homes charges which can range from £675 per bed to £1,250 for care in complex dementia cases.

The Leader of Sandwell Council Councillor Steve Eling said: “At a time when there is a huge strain on the NHS, we have worked together to help Sandwell residents be discharged as quickly as possible.

“I would like to thank everyone working in health and social care in Sandwell for working around the clock for local people.”

“We want to make a continued difference to our residents and help patients get out of hospital as soon as they are well enough to leave.”

“ Sandwell has benefited from an extra £11.5 million of Government investment into the Better Care Fund during 2017/18 and we have used the money wisely to provide vital protection for social care services and ensure the council is able to fully meet the care and support needs of vulnerable people in the borough.”

Councillors will discuss the report at the borough's Cabinet meeting on May 16.