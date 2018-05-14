Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be a number of new faces on Solihull Council when the local authority reconvenes this week for its first meeting of a new municipal year.

Of the 17 councillors who clinched victory in last week's contest, seven will be taking a seat in the chamber for the first time.

The four men and three women represent four different parties and come from a range of backgrounds and professions; some had stood for election before, while others were first-time candidates. Some represent wards with rock-solid majorities, others triumphed in a knife-edge battle.

We spoke to several of these newly-elected members about what got them interested in politics, the key concerns of constituents and what their priorities will be during the four years ahead.

Cheryl Buxton-Sait (Green, Castle Bromwich)

"We will listen and take notice of what people want, that's what public servants should do."

The operating theatre worker has been a member of the Green Party since she was 18, but said she had stepped up her campaigning activities in the past few years, having been enthused by their work in the West Midlands.

Her Twitter profile says she is "often spotted in walking boots" and it has certainly been quite a journey for the 41-year-old - who polled just a few hundred votes when she stood in Castle Bromwich a couple of years ago.

Since then she has led a major campaign offensive in a seat where the Tory vote is normally weighed not counted, arguing that residents had grown weary of not being listened to.

In the end the ward was once again won by a landslide, only this time it was the insurgent not the incumbent who was declared the winner.

"We are just going to carry on with what we have been doing for the past 18 months and responding to what's going on," she said.

Cllr Buxton-Sait will juggle her council duties with her job at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, although she said that the hours were flexible enough to fit in the evening meetings.

Laura McCarthy (Lib Dem, Elmdon)

"Ninety per cent of the people I have spoken to want to see councillors more actively involved in the community."

Selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate after sitting councillor Martin Hewings decided to stand down, the mum-of-two won one of the closest contests in Solihull and said she was looking forward to getting "stuck in".

The 30-year-old had joined the party after the EU referendum, saying she had wanted to become more involved in her local neighbourhood.

"They stand for the things I believe in - community, hard work and equality," said Cllr McCarthy, when asked why she had been drawn to the Lib Dems.

While this year's intake of borough councillors is younger than average, she argued that it was attitude not age which perhaps mattered more.

"People are turning away from 'hands-off' councillors," she said, believing that her involvement in a local Street Watch scheme and helping set up the Elmdon Community Action Group had won support.

Confessing she wears "a lot of hats", Cllr McCarthy also works as a civil celebrant - conducting ceremonies for weddings and other occasions.

Cllr Katy Blunt (Con, Olton)

"I was six or seven when I announced at Shirley Baptist Church that I wanted to be the next Prime Minister."

Born and raised in the borough, Cllr Blunt has always been passionate about politics and is now the youngest member of Solihull Council.

The 27-year-old, who is a senior caseworker for local MP Julian Knight, said she had thrown her "heart and soul" into the campaign, which she acknowledges was a challenge for her party.

"I thought [winning Olton] was possible, but I'm 27 and it was the first time I had ever stood and [sitting councillor] John Windmill is well respected and has been a councillor for so many years."

Cllr Blunt said it was important to get more young people elected across the political spectrum, believing that "greater representation" was essential in getting the next generation involved.

She argued there is also work to be done in engaging the wider electorate, making the case that everyone has a stake in politics whether they realise it or not.

She said that the greatest inspiration in her own case was her late mother, Janet, a local doctor who had wanted to become a councillor to "put the world to rights".

David Cole (Lab, Kingshurst & Fordbridge)

"People have been concerned about the Regeneration, the issues around the doctor's surgery and the bus services which are diabolical, diabolical, diabolical..."

He might be the Labour group's first new councillor for six years, but the recently-retired Cllr Cole is an old hand when it comes to politics - chairing Kingshurst Parish Council for a decade.

Having lived in the ward for almost 40 years, he made a conscious decision to focus on local frustrations - from limited public transport links to the delays in redeveloping Kingshurst Parade - during the course of his campaign.

In contrast to the London boroughs which were flooded with a new generation of Momentum activists, it was a small team of campaigners who took to the streets of the estate with an aim of "winning support back" for Labour.

"I've been saying to a lot of people that this isn't a national election, it's a local election and I have been talking about those local issues and it seems to have paid off," he said, after gaining the seat from UKIP.

The father and grandfather, who previously managed manufacturing companies in Birmingham and Chelmsley Wood, will find himself in an unusual position for the next 12 months - with Labour's only other councillor, Flo Nash, due to be elected as Mayor.

"I will be spending a good time on my own to begin with but I will make sure I do the job of holding the council to account," he said.

Solihull's other new councillors are Ben Groom (Green, Smith's Wood), Michael Gough (Con, Silhill) and Paul Thomas (Con, Lyndon).