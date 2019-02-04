Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham bin workers are to strike two days a week as the city council warned the latest pay row could take a year to resolve in court.

Unite the Union, which represents more than 300 refuse collectors, announced they are to escalate their work-to-rule and no overtime industrial action to full walkouts from Tuesday, February 19.

It is the latest twist in the dispute over settlement payments made to GMB bin workers because the council failed to consult with them over changes to the waste service which were agreed to end the long-running strike in 2017.

Unite has argued those payments effectively 'blacklisted' their workers.

Cllr Ian Ward (Lab, Shard End), leader of Birmingham City Council, said a 'very reasonable offer' to end Unite's litigation had been refused and warned the city faces '12 months of industrial action' because the council cannot get a court date until January 2020.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," he added.

Unite stated they have been locked in 'detailed negotiations' with the council through the conciliation service Acas with the union setting the authority a deadline of last Friday (February 1) to 'make an improved offer'.

They also claimed the council denied its members holiday requests and that the authority had breached the agreement to settle the 2017 dispute by employing agency staff to 'try and undermine the ongoing lawful action'.

Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said: “The decision to escalate the dispute and begin strike action is a direct result of Birmingham council’s failure to treat our members fairly.

“Rather than settle this dispute and end the discrimination the council has instead chosen to try to utilise anti-trade union laws and is penalising workers who have been taking industrial action by denying them their holiday requests.

“Unite’s members have taken the decision to move to full strike action as a last resort due to the council’s refusal to make a fair offer to resolve this dispute.

“This dispute is entirely of Birmingham council’s making and it is in the council’s hands to come forward with a solution to end the discrimination experienced by Unite members.

"If they fail to do so then the city’s residents will regrettably experience further disruption to their refuse service in the coming weeks.”

It is currently costing the council around £350,000 in mitigation measures to cope with the current work-to-rule protest by Unite which they have been carrying out since Saturday, December 29 last year.

In January the cabinet agreed to take legal action against Unite with Cllr Ward describing their protests as 'unlawful'. But the move was branded 'an attack' on the union by former bins chief Cllr Majid Mahmood (Lab, Bromford and Hodge Hill) prompting his resignation.

His successor is due to be confirmed at full council tomorrow (Tuesday, February 5).

Cllr Ward was asked about the ongoing row during a budget briefing earlier today (Monday, February 4) and said: "We have made what I would describe as a very reasonable offer to Unite to bring this dispute to an end, to end their litigation, we were really disappointed that Unite has not accepted that offer.

"It remains on the table and we are calling for more talks in Acas this week."

He added: "Our offer is to end the litigation that Unite has put in front of the council, we have a litigation risk, we have made an offer to bring that litigation risk to a close.

"The problem we are facing is that we cannot get to court until January next year, so we are faced with 12 months of industrial dispute before we can get a court resolution.

"What we have done is looked at the likely cost of being in dispute for 12 months and made an offer to Unite to end the litigation. Justice delayed is justice denied."

The strike dates announced by Unite are: Tuesday, February 19, Friday February 22, Wednesday February 27, Thursday February 28, Monday March 4, Friday March 8, Tuesday March 12, Wednesday March 13, Thursday March 21, Friday March 22.