Residents fed up with parking problems in their part of Birmingham have resorted to leaving bins and cones out to block spaces - as well as angry notes on driver's windscreens.

Some people have also painted fake disabled bays on the street and are monitoring CCTV to move their car into a space when it comes free, it has been claimed.

Cllr Nicky Brennan (Lab) said parking problems have been going on for months in Sparkhill but have now reached new levels in Clarence Road and Avondale Road.

There appears to be a particular issue with people using individual disabled bays outside of homes which are only for blue badge holders. Although the council cannot stop anyone else using them.

Residents have been leaving bins and cones out to keep others from parking in the spaces which are marked out with white paint.

While one note left on a windscreen read: "PLEASE DO NOT PARK YOUR CAR HERE AGAIN!!"

Cllr Brennan said: "The problems have been going on ever since I have been a councillor (May this year) but they have got worse.

"People are leaving nasty notes of windscreens, putting cones and bins out in the road.

"People are parking in disabled bays because they aren't enforced. They are just a courtesy thing.

"Some have got CCTV installed so they can see when a space becomes free."

She added: "Highways say it is a police issue, and police say it is a highways issue.

"But people have got too many cars.

"In somewhere like Sparkhill people don't move out of their family home. Some houses have got like five cars. There is nowhere for them to go.

"Public transport is going to have to improve massively.

"I understand why people are frustrated. But you can't go around putting signs on cars.

"Some residents are quite worried and scared about it as well.

"They don't want to fall out with their neighbours over it."

A council spokeswoman said that an individual disabled bay is intended to be used by the person who asked for it but also anyone with a blue badge.

However, she confirmed it was 'advisory only' and could not be legally enforced.