Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham MP who wore a headscarf as a child challenged the head of school inspection service Ofsted to explain why young girls are being asked about their decision to do the same thing.

Shabana Mahmood, Labour MP for Birmingham Ladywood, clashed with Amanda Spielman, the Chief Inspector of Schools, during a House of Commons hearing.

It follows Ms Spielman’s announcement that school inspectors “will talk to girls who wear such garments to ascertain why they do so in the school.”

Ms Mahmood told the Ofsted chief: “I am talking in the very specific context of a headscarf, which I wore as a child because my mother wore it as well.

“What I am asking you is if one of the outcomes of your comments is that little girls now feel challenged and scrutinised by adult state officials, for the basic human act of wanting to copy what their mum is wearing on her head, would you personally consider that to have been an appropriate and successful outcome of what your colleagues have done?”

And she asked: “If one of the outcomes of your pronouncements around Muslim girls and the hijab is that they are the only type of child in this country who are scrutinised and challenged by adults, who are state officials, for basically wanting to look like their mum, would you consider that to be an acceptable and a successful outcome?”

The questions came as Ms Spielman gave evidence to the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee, as part of an inquiry into the work of Ofsted.

Ms Spielman said: “My concern is that children at school should be free from the pressures that exist in many communities outside school. We know that some children are feeling pressurised to wear headscarves and that it can make children unhappy to be told that they are not good because they are not wearing a headscarf.

“This is something that is difficult and is, as you say, contested, but I don’t think that simply saying that children should be allowed to look like their mothers is the solution.”

She also told the MPs: “Every school in this country is entitled to set a uniform policy for its children. We do not say to any kind of child, by default, that you are entitled to look like your mum or your dad, come to that.”

Speaking afterwards, Ms Mahmood said: "Children should not be placed at the forefront of questioning by state officials on something that is a complicated issue.

"If a government agency wants to ask questions then it should ask adults. Children should not be placed in the hotseat.

"A state official interrogating a little kid about why they are wearing a headscarf is not right and not fair. I think parents would be horrified if it happened to their child."