The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham MP Jess Phillips took on a senior Cabinet Minister who claimed that Birmingham Council’s financial problems were all its own fault.

Liz Truss, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, claimed Birmingham was forced to make massive cut because the authority had “mismanaged their services”.

She was speaking on BBC Two’s show Politics Live, which was looking at the crisis facing councils such as Tory-run Northamptonshire, which faces a funding shortfall of about £70m.

Birmingham has been forced to cut spending by an amazing £642 million since 2011, with more cuts to come.

Changes have included cutting back on school nurses, cutting grants to struggling families and introducing charges for some library services.

After listening politely for a moment, Ms Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, hit back.

She pointed out that she was happy to criticise Birmingham City Council when it deserved it.

(Image: BBC)

But she added: “Money that your government has cut has laid a bear trap eight years down the line, to basically damn children's services.

“It is exactly what I was talking about.

“You’ve cut services to the bone.

“Vulnerable’s people’s services have been absolutely decimated.

“And look what happened.

“It’s as if we could have predicted it, which of course we all did.”

She also pointed out that a failure to provide housing had forced Birmingham Council to increase the amount it spent on temporary accommodation for families, who were sometimes put up in hotels.

Later on the show, Ms Phillips said it was “horrendous to be a member of the Labour Party at the moment”, after a summer dominated by rows over anti-Semitism.

But she said she would not leave. In a reference to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, she said: “The Labour Party is not just one man. It is my entire life.”