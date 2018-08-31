Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Solihull's mobile library service is set to be scrapped next spring, with its funding diverted into other schemes.

Plans to terminate the current contract, which Solihull Council had previously agreed with neighbouring Warwickshire County Council, are expected to be approved next week.

The council argues that the service, which costs around £32,000 a year, is under used - with fewer than 300 users recorded in 2017/18.

The local authority has set out a case for new ways of serving those who struggle to access its flagship and branch libraries.

It said plans to expand the home library facilities, improve the service to care homes and put collections in community buildings would offer "greater" choice.

Its report said: "A number of options have been considered for the mobile library service to try and make it more viable, such as reducing the number of stops and frequency [and] changes to routes and stops.

"However these options have not resulted in reduced costs or an increase in customer numbers."

The service, which has been operated in partnership with Warwickshire since 2011, is aimed at groups include the elderly, job seekers, home carers and rural workers. Of these, only the over 65s are classed as regular users.

The proposal to replace the current arrangements was one of several recommendations made by a cross-party "task and finish group", which had been specifically set up to review Solihull's library provision.

In an interview with the Local Democracy Reporting Service earlier this year, Cllr Joe Tildesley, cabinet member for leisure, tourism and sport, insisted that library services were secure, although the way they were offered would evolve.

Solihull's official opposition, the Green Party, has previously emphasised the importance of libraries and said it was important to "minimise the damage" of cuts, while modernising facilities.

The report will go to Cllr Tildesley's decision session next Tuesday (September 4), with recommendations to bring the current mobile library contract to an end in April next year.