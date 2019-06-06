More than 25 new jobs could be created in a £2 million investment on Grimsby’s former Courtaulds site.

FBM Metals (UK) Ltd, already operational in neighbouring Stallingborough, is looking to create a new zinc processing facility, building on an excellent relationship with stakeholders covering a quarter of a century.

Through a new subsidiary, FBM Zinc Ltd, it would produce a new compound which is used globally in the manufacture of a wide range of consumer and industrial products, from sun lotion to fertiliser.

Now known as Humber Gate Industrial Estate, the plant would sit off the new £8 million link road.

A decision is anticipated within two months, with the team confident of being on site in the six months that follow.

Director Henry Wilkinson said: “We have been in northern Lincolnshire for 25 years, we started in Brigg and moved to Stallingborough in the mid-Nineties. Our local staff are great, and we are considering a few projects in the area, initially because of the location as it was easy to ship out of the Humber, using Grimsby.

(Image: FBM Metals (UK) Ltd)

“We have had a good relationship with permitting people and the local authority, together with the Environment Agency. They have been approachable and understanding, and because it is an unusual process – the only one in the UK – we do need a degree of pragmatism from the local authority.

“We believe alternatives to the recycling, to what we do at our works in Stallingborough, are worse. You want someone to sit down and get that understanding, and that’s what we’ve had, and we hope it carries on.”

Based in London, FBM also has operations in Wolverhampton, having been established in 1975.

It has specialised in trading and processing zinc by-products in all forms, with long-term contracts in Europe, USA, Canada, South Africa, South East Asia, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

It is the UK’s biggest purchaser of hot-dip galvanizing residues and works closely with its customer base.

All material, whether UK sourced or from overseas, is processed, conditioned and positioned to specific markets to ensure the maximum recovery of zinc at the Kiln Lane Plant on Netherlands Way, Stallingborough. A total of 13 people are currently employed at the main processing plant on Netherlands Way, with the figure anticipated to rise to 30 should the new site be given the go-ahead.

The compound it wishes to produce at the plant, could also be used in cosmetics, toiletries, pharmaceuticals, corrosion inhibitors and animal feed toiletries.

A 1,570 sq m two-storey building, featuring offices and large-scale production space is being brought forward, working with CDC Architecture of Grimsby. It would sit west of the remaining power plant, towards Lenzing Fibers.

In the application to North East Lincolnshire Council, FBM said: “As a result of the scaling down of the Bluestar Fibres operations, the site has undergone several phases of demolition and site clearance to provide a number of industrial development plots which utilise the existing site infrastructure and services. The location of the site as a key factor in the site selection and the construction of the new link road will provide direct access to Immingham and the A180 once completed.”

Chinese-owned Bluestar was the final entity of the woven artificial fibres business, having once employed 3,000 in the town.

Less than two lorries a day are anticipated.