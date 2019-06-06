A £120 million investment by Wren Kitchens to massively expand manufacturing facilities will create up to 1,200 jobs on the South Humber Bank.

Plans for an additional factory on the sprawling ‘Nest’ site at Barton, North Lincolnshire, have been unveiled by the rapid growth business.

It follows the huge headquarters move there from Howden, East Yorkshire, when it took on the former Kimberly-Clark nappy manufacturing plant in 2013.

Already employing more than 4,400 people, with 2,500 on the Humber, plans set to be submitted to civic leaders in Scunthorpe feature a 910,000 sq ft addition - the equivalent of 13 football pitches.

It has been hailed as a vote of confidence in manufacturing in the area, with uncertainty abounding due to the British Steel crisis engulfing the region’s single biggest employer.

(Image: Wren Kitchens)

Mark Pullan, Wren’s managing director, said: “This project will be the largest single investment in Wren’s history and having considered different locations both across the UK and abroad, we believe that developing the existing site in Barton-upon-Humber provides us with the best solution.

“The new factory demonstrates our commitment to manufacturing in the UK and particularly the Humber region. We believe that continual re-investment in our business is essential to maintaining our current growth rate and subject to receiving planning approval, the project will be funded internally.”

Job figures hang on the Falkland Way factory being fully operational, should plans be passed, with further positions in IT development, engineering, customer services and product development as it looks to keep pace with growing customer demand.

It follows the creation of 60 new customer service jobs in April to support major showroom expansion. Wren is closing in on having 100 outlets by the end of this year, with more to come in 2020 - including a first retail branch for Scunthorpe.

The company currently has 78 showrooms across the country and manufactures more than 2,000 kitchens per week.

Wren's roots can be traced back to the Hygena brand from North Bank entrepreneur Malcolm Healey. He sold that, started again from scratch in 2009, and now chairs the firm, as it heads towards a half a billion pound turnover. 2018 saw it rack up £490 million, up 21 per cent on 2017. It has enjoyed strong double-digit growth on the incredible trajectory.

(Image: Wren Kitchens)

North Lincolnshire Council leader Rob Waltham welcomed the announcement, hoping it could lead to further investment by companies in the area.

He said: “It’s a fantastic vote of confidence for the business and for North Lincolnshire that Wren Kitchens is looking to expand its operations in Barton.

“The move could see more highly skilled jobs brought to our area and such large private investments often prove to be a catalyst for other, further investments in the surrounding areas.

“Barton - and North Lincolnshire - are ideally located to allow major businesses like Wren Kitchens to access the rest of the region and the country easily by road and rail.

“Wren has obviously recognised that North Lincolnshire has the space its business needs to grow and a workforce with the skills it needs to support that growth.”

A public information event is to be held by the company at Baysgarth School, Barton from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday, June 11.